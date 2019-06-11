CS visits Ramban; inspects yatri langer, halting sites along NH

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 11: Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, today visited district Ramban and inspected langer sites and halting points besides chairing a high level meeting held to review Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra arrangements, progress of National Highway four laning project and District CAPEX Budget besides overall development scenario and implementation of major ongoing development projects in the district.

He was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat and Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Dr, Piyush Singla.

Besides, ADC Ramban Dr. Basharat Hussain, SSP Traffic, ASP, Ramban, officers of National Highway Authority of India, representatives of construction companies besides various district officers were present in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary elaborated in detail about the motive of launching of “Back to Village” program which is aimed at strengthening the Panchayats. He informed that the State Government would launch ambitious programme ‘Back to the Village’ between 20 and 27 June covering all 4500 Panchayats. The program will be accessed by the Gazetted Officers of the State, during week long programme to accelerate development process and ensure prompt redressal of public grievances and faster service delivery especially in rural areas.

Chief Secretary reviewed the functioning of various departments including Rural Development Department, Education, Health and Horticulture departments. He directed the CEO to ensure enrolment of children in school for enhancing literacy rate of the district besides providing them quality education. Besides, the CHO was directed to give further boost to horticulture activities in the district for improving the income of farmers.

He appreciated the efforts of DC Ramban for implementing developmental schemes effectively in the district.

Chief Secretary directed the DC Ramban to make sure that all requisite arrangements for the Yatra being made by the different departments in the district are put in place in time so that the pilgrims do not face any inconvenience on this account.

He also reviewed the security and traffic arrangements for ensuing yatra. He stressed for keeping ready necessary men and machinery in order to deal with any type of exigency on the highway. He also directed that Jamming, congestion and other problems should be dealt with in prompt manner.

Meanwhile, DDC Ramban apprised the Chief Secretary of physical and financial status of major development works taken up by various executing agencies and departments in the district. He also apprised Chief Secretary about black spots from Nashri to Banihal and action plan for road clearance. He also informed about shortage of equipment, Water Tanks, recovery van and doctors in Hospitals of District Ramban and requested for up-gradation of infrastructure in hospitals.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary, visited Pir Ki Gali to take stock of the ongoing road improvement works being undertaken on the Mughal Road.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Aijaz Asad, Deputy Commissioner Shopian Dr Owais Ahmed, DIG Rajouri Pooch Range Vivek Gupta, SSP Poonch, SSP Rajouri besides other senior officers of Civil and Police Administration were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary directed Chief Engineer, Mughal Road to expeditiously complete the various surface improvement works, protection works and side drainage works along the Mughal Road. He also stressed on introducing various short and long term engineering solutions to significantly improve the road conditions and minimize disruptions.

During the visit, Chief Secretary reiterated his earlier directions regarding development of tourism infrastructure including various wayside amenities at Pir ki Gali and also at other locations along the Mughal Road.