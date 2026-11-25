Assurance given to protesting paramedical staff

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: Protesting paramedical employees of government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday stopped the cavalcade of Chief Secretary Sajjan Singh Yadav in Rajouri, seeking his intervention in their long-pending demand for notification of service recruitment rules.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

The Chief Secretary, who was visiting the border district to review facilities at Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri, stepped out of his vehicle and interacted with the protesting employees, assuring them that the process for notifying the recruitment rules would be completed within a month.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The non-gazetted employees have been protesting for the past seven years over the delay in framing and notifying their service recruitment rules, alleging that the absence of these rules has stalled their career progression and promotions, officials said.

They claimed that the delay was affecting fresh recruitment in medical colleges, with adverse implications for patient care.

Protests are being held at all five newly established medical colleges - GMC Doda, GMC Rajouri, GMC Anantnag, GMC Baramulla and GMC Kathua.

The paramedical staff earlier observed a three-day strike from November 16 to 19, while employees at GMC Rajouri have continued their protest for the past nine days.

During their interaction with the chief secretary, the employees said they had been given repeated assurances over the past seven years, including a deadline for completing the process before September 30, 2026, but no concrete action had followed.

They urged Yadav to personally intervene and expedite notification of the recruitment rules, saying they had been left with no option but to resort to protests.

The chief secretary said he had assumed charge only three days ago but was aware of the issue and had already taken it up with the Secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department.

He told the employees that the recruitment rules had been forwarded by the Health and Medical Education Department to the Finance Department and would subsequently require clearance from other concerned departments, including the Administrative Reforms and Inspections (ARI) and Trainings Department, before they are submitted to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for final approval.

Yadav said he would convene a meeting of all concerned officers within the next 24 hours to expedite the process and ensure that the necessary approvals were obtained at the earliest.

"I will make every effort to complete the entire process within one month and put the case before the Lieutenant Governor for approval," he assured the protesting employees.

He also appealed to them to suspend their strike, resume duties and give the administration one month to resolve the issue.

The employees welcomed the intervention but stressed that they expected the assurance to translate into concrete action and that the process should proceed without further delays.