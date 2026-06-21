CS takes stock of progress under 4G Saturation, amended BharatNet Prog

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 20: The 11th meeting of the State Broadband Committee (SBC) of Jammu and Kashmir was today held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, to review the progress of key digital connectivity initiatives aimed at ensuring universal access to high-speed telecommunications and internet services across the Union Territory.

The meeting besides ACS, PDD and ACS, PWD was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Information Technology (IT); Secretary, RDD; CGM, BSNL; MD, JPDCL/KPDCL; Representatives from DoT and other concerned officers.

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Reviewing the progress of land allotment and statutory clearances, the Chief Secretary impressed upon all Deputy Commissioners to clear the pending tower sites on a fast-track basis. He directed the Information Technology Department to obtain district-wise status reports and timelines for every identified site proposed for installation of telecom towers in far-flung and uncovered habitations. He further instructed that weekly progress reports be sought regarding feasibility assessments, land identification, statutory clearances and transfer of land to the executing agencies so that project implementation proceeds without delay.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized that all uncovered habitations identified across the Union Territory should be incorporated in the fresh list of sites prepared jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and BSNL. He stressed that every eligible habitation must be brought under mobile network coverage to eliminate connectivity gaps and ensure that no village remains off-air in any part of Jammu and Kashmir.

He further directed the Power Development Department, including KPDCL and JPDCL, to ensure timely provisioning of on-grid electricity connections to all feasible telecom tower locations. He also reviewed the implementation of the Call Before u Dig (CBuD) platform and the compliance of Standard Operating Procedures governing road cutting and excavation works by various departments and agencies. He stressed the importance of strict adherence to the prescribed procedures to safeguard critical infrastructure and minimize disruptions.

Reviewing the implementation of the Amended BharatNet Programme, the Chief Secretary directed the concerned agencies to closely monitor the operationalisation of BharatNet infrastructure at the Gram Panchayat level. He asked the local telecom authorities together with the RDD to ascertain the status of BharatNet Udyamis (BNUs) in all Gram Panchayats already commissioned through the State Network Operations Centre (S-NOC) network.

He emphasized that the ultimate objective of the programme is not merely to establish broadband infrastructure but to extend high-speed internet connectivity to households through Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) services. He directed that all commissioned Gram Panchayats should be progressively enabled through BNUs so that aspiring households in rural areas can avail reliable broadband services.

The Commissioner Secretary, IT, Saurabh Bhagat took this occasion to apprise the meeting about the implementation status of the flagship 4G Saturation Project, Amended BharatNet Programme (ABP), preparedness for 5G infrastructure deployment, and the progress under the Call Before u Dig (CBuD) initiative.

The Committee also reviewed progress under the Border Out Post (BOP) and Border Infrastructure Project (BIP), under which 30 sites have been planned to provide enhanced communication facilities in sensitive and strategically important areas.

Reviewing the progress under the Amended BharatNet Programme (ABP), the Chief Secretary was informed that the project covers 285 blocks and 4,299 Gram Panchayats across the Union Territory.