CS takes stock of PMAY-U housing schemes for urban poor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 30: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, took a comprehensive review meeting of the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to evaluate the implementation of housing schemes for the urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, Power Development Department; Commissioner Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department; Commissioners of Jammu and Srinagar Municipal Corporations; Managing Director, J&K Housing Board; Director General, Codes; Chief Town Planners of Jammu and Kashmir; representatives of J&K Bank and other senior officers.

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While speaking the Chief Secretary observed that access to affordable housing is one of the most fundamental aspirations and essential needs of every family, particularly those belonging to the urban poor. He noted that for economically weaker households, a significant share of their income is often consumed in meeting housing-related expenses, leaving limited resources for other basic necessities.

The Chief Secretary directed all Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations to further mobilise field functionaries to expedite verification of applications, preparation and submission of DPRs, and timely release of eligible instalments to beneficiaries strictly in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

He emphasized that every eligible urban poor household should be covered under the scheme, while ensuring complete transparency, accountability and adherence to the standards specified in the scheme. He instructed officers to strengthen field-level monitoring through regular inspections and effective use of digital platforms for real-time tracking of progress.

The Chief Secretary further impressed upon the officers to resolve all pending issues proactively, enhance public awareness regarding the benefits of the scheme and facilitate eligible beneficiaries in completing all procedural formalities so that no deserving household is left out.

During the meeting, the Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur presented an overview of the implementation of PMAY-U 1.0 and PMAY-U 2.0, highlighting the physical and financial progress achieved across all districts of the Union Territory.

The meeting concluded with a detailed district-wise review of implementation, during which the Chief Secretary issued specific directions to the concerned officers for accelerating the pace of execution, improving coordination among stakeholders and ensuring timely completion of all sanctioned housing projects under PMAY-U across Jammu and Kashmir.