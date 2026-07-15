CS stresses convergence-based development for sustainable growth of border villages

*Reviews PMGSY progress across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 14: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired the maiden meeting of the Union Territory Level Screening Committee (UTLSC) under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), convened by the Planning, Development & Monitoring Department (PD&MD), to review and finalize the development roadmap for the identified border villages across Jammu and Kashmir.

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The meeting was attended by the concerned Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments and Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts.

Taking a comprehensive review of the district-wise proposals, the Chief Secretary undertook a first-hand appraisal of the projects envisaged under the programme across the identified border villages spread over eight districts of the Union Territory. He emphasized that all developmental interventions should be implemented in a mission mode, ensuring optimum utilization of resources and coordinated execution by different departments for creating tangible improvements in the quality of life of the people residing in these remote border areas.

He observed that the Vibrant Villages Programme offers a unique opportunity to transform the socio-economic landscape of these strategically important villages through integrated planning and timely execution of projects. He called upon all departments and district administrations to ensure seamless coordination so that the benefits of various Central and UT schemes reach the targeted population in an effective and time-bound manner.

Introducing the agenda of the meeting, Commissioner Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, R. Alice Vaz, highlighted the vision and objectives of the Vibrant Villages Programme.

Giving a detailed presentation, Nodal Officer, Vibrant Villages Programme in PD&MD, Owais Ahmad, informed the Committee that the district administrations have formulated a comprehensive portfolio of development projects aligned with the thematic focus areas of the programme.

He informed that the proposed interventions include 83 projects in Baramulla, 57 in Bandipora, 526 in Jammu, 117 in Kathua, 195 in Poonch, 92 in Rajouri and 121 in Samba district, covering a wide spectrum of infrastructure creation, livelihood generation and public service delivery.

The meeting was further informed that, under PMGSY-IV, road connectivity is proposed to be extended to 24 presently uncovered villages under the programme. Additionally, 8,513 households are proposed to be provided on-grid electricity connections, while 16,702 households will be covered with Direct-to-Home (DTH) television connectivity through the provision of set-top boxes, significantly improving access to information, education and entertainment in these remote areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Secrtary chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of works being executed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) across the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by senior officers including the ACS, Public Works (R&B) Department; Commissioner Secretary, Forests; Chief Engineer, PMGSY, Jammu/Kashmir and field functionaries connected with the implementation of the flagship rural road connectivity programme.

During the review, the Chief Secretary took a comprehensive stock of the physical and financial progress achieved under PMGSY Phases I, II and III, besides examining the implementation strategy and future roadmap for PMGSY-IV, which is the largest rural connectivity programme undertaken in Jammu & Kashmir so far.

While reviewing the implementation of PMGSY-IV, the Chief Secretary described the scale of investment envisaged under the programme as phenomenal, observing that it reflects the Government’s unwavering commitment towards strengthening rural infrastructure and ensuring equitable development across Jammu & Kashmir.

He said the unprecedented investment in rural road connectivity would not only provide all-weather access to far-flung habitations but also serve as a catalyst for socio-economic transformation by improving access to education, healthcare, markets, tourism and employment opportunities.

Emphasising the need for close field-level monitoring, the Chief Secretary directed all Deputy Commissioners to personally review the progress of PMGSY projects in their respective districts at regular intervals and facilitate inter-departmental coordination to remove obstacles hindering execution.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Anil Kumar Singh, reiterated the department’s firm commitment towards the timely completion of all pending works sanctioned under the earlier phases of PMGSY. He made out that the focused efforts are underway to fast-track forest and statutory clearances, expedite the tendering and award of newly sanctioned works, and ensure early commencement of projects on the ground.