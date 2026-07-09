CS Sets Monthly Targets For PM Surya Ghar Yojana, Solarization Mission In J&K

SRINAGAR, Jul 9: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the progress achieved under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and the ongoing Solarization of Government Buildings Programme across the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Power Development Department; Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/Kashmir; Managing Director, JPDCL/KPDCL; CEO, JAKEDA besides representatives of several other concerned departments.

While taking this review the Chief Secretary emphasized the need to achieve the targets assigned to both the Power Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) within the stipulated timelines. He directed the concerned agencies to ensure installation of all the rooftop solar (RTS) systems pertaining to nearly 57,000 beneficiaries where vendor agreements have already been executed, so that these consumers receive the benefits of the scheme without any delay.

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Stressing the importance of timely implementation, the Chief Secretary instructed the concerned departments to prepare a well-defined timeline for achieving the targets considerably before the sunset date of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, thereby ensuring that Jammu & Kashmir fully utilizes the opportunity provided under the flagship programme of the Government of India.

Reviewing the progress of the Solarization of Government Buildings, the Chief Secretary called upon the Science & Technology Department and JAKEDA to expedite execution and ensure that all identified government buildings are brought under rooftop solar coverage in a mission mode.

He directed that over 1,400 more government buildings under the CAPEX mode and around 1,300 buildings under the RESCO mode be targeted for completion by the end of July 2026. He also stressed the simultaneous completion of smart metering in all commissioned buildings to ensure effective net metering, accurate energy accounting and optimum utilization of the installed solar assets.

Speaking during the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, Power Development Department, Ashwani Kumar, outlined the roadmap for bridging the existing implementation gaps and highlighted the measures being taken to further streamline execution.

He elaborated upon the strategy to strengthen inter-agency coordination, simplify operational processes and accelerate the pace of implementation so that the targets under both the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and the Solarization of Government Buildings Programme are achieved within the prescribed timelines.

Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Shailendra Kumar, while appreciating the progress made under the scheme, suggested that districts demonstrating outstanding performance should be suitably recognized to encourage healthy competition among the implementing agencies.

He particularly commended the exemplary work carried out in the Kupwara and Shopian districts in the implementation of this Yojana, and recommended that the officers and field functionaries responsible for these achievements be appropriately appreciated to motivate similar performance across the Union Territory.

The meeting was informed by the MD, KPDCL, Mehmood Ahmad Shah that under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the Government of India has fixed a national target of one crore residential rooftop solar installations by 31st March 2027. In line with this, Jammu & Kashmir has set a target of 83,500 residential consumers for itself, comprising 39,500 consumers under JPDCL and 44,000 consumers under KPDCL.

Reviewing the implementation status, the Chief Secretary was further informed that as on 07 July 2026, rooftop solar systems had been installed for 37,138 residential consumers across Jammu & Kashmir with a cumulative installed capacity of 133.40 MW. These installations have enabled beneficiaries to receive Central Financial Assistance amounting to Rs 291.38 crore, while the Union Territory has additionally extended Rs 10.50 crore as UT subsidy, thereby significantly reducing the financial burden on consumers and encouraging wider adoption of rooftop solar systems.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the progress achieved under the ambitious programme for Solarization of Government Buildings, being implemented through JAKEDA under both CAPEX and RESCO modes.

The meeting was informed by CEO, JAKEDA, PN Dhar that Jammu & Kashmir has emerged as one of the leading performers in the country in this sector. The Union Territory presently ranks 3rd among all States and Union Territories in the number of government buildings solarized, with 8,131 government buildings already equipped with rooftop solar power systems, representing 36.14 per cent of the 22,494 identified government buildings across the UT.

Additionally under the CAPEX mode, against an allocated capacity of 65 MW covering 5,500 government buildings, rooftop solar systems have already been installed on 3,338 buildings with a cumulative installed capacity of 46.30 MW. Besides these completed works, material has already been supplied for 1,462 additional buildings, while material for another 800 buildings is currently under transit, indicating substantial progress towards completion of the remaining works.

The meeting was further informed that under the RESCO model, the Government has envisaged development of 175 MW rooftop solar capacity covering approximately 8,000 government buildings. Work orders have already been issued for 1,360 buildings, with competitively discovered tariffs ranging between Rs 4.19 and Rs 5.27 per unit, ensuring economical and sustainable power generation for public institutions.

The Chief Secretary instructed all implementing agencies to maintain close inter-departmental coordination, ensure strict adherence to project timelines and continuously monitor district-wise performance. He further directed that progress under both the residential rooftop solar programme and government building solarization initiative be reviewed regularly so that Jammu & Kashmir achieves its mission of solarization within the stipulated timeframe.