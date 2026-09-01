CS reviews roadmap to unlock Jammu’s full tourism potential

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today reviewed a comprehensive, multi-faceted roadmap presented by the Department of Tourism for accelerating tourism development and upgrading visitor infrastructure across the Jammu Division, with emphasis on religious circuits, border tourism, adventure destinations and eco-tourism.

The meeting, attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism; Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Director, Tourism, Jammu and other senior officers, deliberated on a range of projects aimed at enhancing the visitor experience while unlocking the tourism potential of destinations across the region.

Advertisement

While reviewing the proposed interventions, the Chief Secretary called for expanding the roadmap to cover other high-potential destinations across the Jammu Division, particularly emerging tourism hubs such as Baderwah, Sanasar, Seven Lakes and other suitable destinations.

He stressed the need to adopt an integrated approach that combines infrastructure development with destination-specific experiences, ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach a wider geographical area and create new opportunities for local communities.

The Chief Secretary also called for optimum utilization of tourism assets already created in Jammu city, including the Tawi Riverfront and Jambu Zoo, besides exploring additional activities and attractions that can draw visitors throughout the year.

He emphasized that Jammu should not remain primarily a transit point for pilgrims, but evolve into a vibrant, diverse and all-season tourism destination, offering religious, cultural, recreational, adventure and nature-based experiences to visitors.

On this occasion the ACS Finance, Shailendra Kumar, stressed the need to leverage the enormous pilgrim footfall at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to expand the tourism economy of the wider Jammu region.

He suggested setting an ambitious objective of encouraging at least 20 per cent of pilgrims visiting the Shrine to stay in and around Jammu for additional tourism experiences.

He further advised the Tourism Department to package the region's local art, culture, music and cuisine as distinctive attractions and develop experiences in and around the districts surrounding Katra to encourage longer visitor stays.

Earlier the ACS, Tourism Department, Dr Ashish Chandra Verma highlighted the status and proposed interventions under a comprehensive development plan encompassing major religious, adventure, border and eco-tourism destinations across the Jammu region.

With respect to Purmandal-Utterbehni Pilgrim Circuit, he divulged that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) amounting to Rs 45.88 crore has been submitted to the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, under the PRASHAD Scheme. The proposed interventions include extensive landscaping, bathing ghats along the Devika River, pathway illumination, public conveniences and comprehensive solid waste management systems to strengthen the pilgrim circuit.

Regarding the Shivkhori Shrine the ACS revealed that a project costing Rs 5 crore has been approved under the Tourism Work Plan 2026-27 for comprehensive upgradation of the shrine along with major works for other areas too.

Giving out the detailed presentation the Director Tourism, Jammu, Dr. Vikas Gupta shared the major components of the proposal including construction of overhead shelter sheds along the track from Ram Mandir to Bhawan at a cost of Rs 340.58 lakh, completion of a cafeteria and pre-fabricated rooms near the helipad, track repairs, additional water points and a dedicated waiting hall.

About the Aithem Mega Adventure Hub & Food Village, he highlighted that the project is being developed in two phases over 215 kanals of land. Construction of the Phase-I access road is underway with Phase II proposed to be explored through a Public-Private Partnership model for dwveloping 16 major components, including bungee jumping, sky-cycling, skywalks, ethnic food stalls and cabin accommodation.

To strengthen border tourism infrastructure, a project costing Rs 19.52 crore for Suchetgarh Border Outpost has also been given the administrative approval recently.

Moreover the Baradari River Rafting Destination in Reasi is also being prioritised under this renewed strategy. The first Phase of the White Water River Rafting destination has achieved 45 per cent physical progress under the CAPEX budget and is targeted for completion by November 2026.

In addition to these the Basohli-Ranjit Sagar Lake is also given more attention for development here. The destination has been selected under the Government of India's Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, a DPR with a tentative cost of Rs 96.07 crore was submitted on August 10, 2026.

The integrated development plan comprises 13 major components, including a dual zipline from Chanchloo Mata Mandir to the Fort Area, architectural illumination of Atal Setu Bridge, a waterfront recreation hub at the Tourism Reception Centre with floating boarding decks, a heritage pedestrian corridor and a hop-on hop-off heritage bus service.