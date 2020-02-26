CS reviews progress of Jammu-Srinagar NH four laning project

*Asks officers to adhere to timelines

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Chief Secretary, B. V. R. Subrahmanyam, today reviewed progress of four laning of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Principal Secretary, Revenue, Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Commissioner Secretary, PW(R&B), Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Law, Regional Officer NHAI, Project Directors NHAI, Jammu and Ramban besides other senior officers of the concerned departments participated in the meeting. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur and Ramban attended the meeting through video-conference.

Chief Secretary reviewed section wise (Udhampur-Ramban, Ramban-Banihal, Banihal-Qazigund) progress on the 4- laning of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Issues related to land acquisition, removal of structures and felling of trees in Right of Way (RoW) and shifting of power transmission towers were discussed in detail.

The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Chief Secretary with regard to the progress and issues related to four-laning of the National Highway within their respective jurisdictions.

With regard to progress on land acquisition process, the Chief Secretary asked Principal Secretary/Financial Commissioner, Revenue to have the process expedited so that the land falling in the alignment of the project is handed over to NHAI at the earliest to undertake construction works.

Chief Secretary expressed concern over delay in process of shifting of towers, felling of tress, etc. causing unnecessary hindrances in smooth progress of work. He directed for constitution of District Level Coordination Committees to be headed by Deputy Commissioners in Udhampur, and Ramban districts, comprising members from NHAI, PWD, PDD and Forest Department.

He asked for formulation of a similar committee at the Divisional Level, headed by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to coordinate and monitor the progress with regard to timely completion of shifting process of transmission towers and other related issues pertaining to work on four laning of the National Highway.

While reviewing the status of work on different sections of the National Highway, Chief Secretary emphasized on strict adherence to timeline drawn in the meeting to address the issues hampering pace of the project.