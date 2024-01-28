CS reviews progress in implementation of Solarization, PM Vishwakarma schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 27: In two separate meetings, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today reviewed the progress in implementation of two flagship Centrally Sponsored Schemes currently under implementation in the UT.

In the meeting held to review the progress in implementation of PM Vishwakarma scheme, Commissioner Secretary, I&C; Secretary, RDD; Secretary, SDD; Deputy Commissioners; Director, SDD participated either physically or through Video Conferencing.

Regarding the smooth implementation of this scheme launched by PM for the handholding of the artisan class, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the concerned DCs to saturate the scheme in their areas. He directed for on boarding all the Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for registration of artists residing there.

He stressed on holding camps in villages and towns for making the registration process easy for the artists. He even asked them to give more focus to clearance of cases at both first and 2nd tiers so that these are sent for approval to the Ministry of MSME. He even called for accelerating the process to transferring the benefits to the artisans by providing them toolkits and credit linkages as per the scheme guidelines.

He advised the Skill Development Department to plan meticulously about the training program of the selected artisans. He sensitized them about the need of identifying both the trainers and the venues for imparting the necessary training to the artisans. He asked them to have close coordination with the district administration for making such planning and subsequent arrangements.

In their presentations the Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Vikramjit Singh and the Secretary SDD, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan highlighted their roles in the given scheme.

Earlier in a meeting attended by Principal Secretary, PDD; Principal Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretary, S&T; Deputy Secretary, MNRE; MDs KPDCL/JPDCL; Representatives of NHPC and other concerned, the Chief Secretary took note of the Rooftop Solar Power Plants.

During this meeting, the Chief Secretary asked the concerned to ensure implementation of the scheme as per its guidelines. He asked for appointing Nodal Officers at both UT and district level for its smooth implementation here.

Dulloo asked them to identify all the buildings fit for installation of the solar rooftops. He also advised them to increase the expenditure besides taking other measures for evacuation of this energy to the grid.