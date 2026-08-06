CS reviews preparations for Census 2027 Phase-II Population Enumeration in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 5 : Chief Secretary, UT Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, chaired a review meeting to assess the preparedness for the Phase-II (Population Enumeration) of Census 2027 in the Union Territory.

The meeting reviewed the operational framework, digital readiness, training strategy and awareness initiatives to ensure the smooth and effective conduct of the population enumeration exercise.

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At the outset, Amit Sharma, Chief Principal Census Officer and Director, Directorate of Census Operations, Ladakh, gave a detailed presentation on the roadmap for Phase-II of Census 2027.

The presentation covered self-enumeration and population enumeration processes, coverage of House Listing Operations (HLO) in the Union Territory, administrative units identified for the second phase, the training cascade for census functionaries, digital tools for population enumeration, enumeration in special areas, key features of Census 2027, publicity and awareness strategies, the scope of the exercise in snow-bound regions and the likely challenges in implementation.

He informed the meeting that the self-enumeration facility will be available from August 17, 2026, allowing residents to voluntarily submit their household and individual details through the designated digital platform before the commencement of the population enumeration phase.

Reviewing the preparedness, the Chief Secretary held detailed deliberations on the self-enumeration module and its integration with the population enumeration process. He sought updates on the data collected during the House Listing Operations and enquired about the mechanism for verification, correction and updation of records during the population enumeration phase.

Emphasising the importance of technology-driven implementation, the Chief Secretary directed the concerned officers to ensure that the digital platform for self-enumeration is user-friendly and accessible to all eligible residents. He also sought details regarding the mobile application, its features and the process through which households would complete self-enumeration.

The Chief Secretary stressed the need for a comprehensive awareness campaign to encourage maximum participation in self-enumeration. He suggested involving schools, educational institutions, teachers, community leaders and local representatives in creating awareness about the census process. He observed that digital communication platforms and social media should be effectively utilised to disseminate information and educate the public, supplementing conventional publicity methods.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Planning Department, Himanshu Gupta; Chief Principal Census Officer and Director, Directorate of Census Operations, Amit Sharma; Director, Planning; Chief Planning Officer, Konchok Gyalson; Superintending Engineer, PWD, Leh; Joint Director, Finance; Additional Deputy Commissioner; Under Secretaries and other concerned officers of various departments.