CS reviews operational readiness of National Waterways in J&K

*Three waterways targeted for public use next year

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today reviewed the status of readiness for development and operationalisation of National Waterways across Jammu & Kashmir, taking comprehensive appraisal of the onshore infrastructure being developed by the Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) and the river ecosystem and navigation facilities being prepared by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

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The meeting besides the ACS, PWD and Chairperson, IWAI was attended by the respective Divisional Commissioners; Secretary, Transport; GGM, IPRCL and several other officers from the concerned departments and these agencies.

The Chief Secretary directed the Divisional Commissioners to undertake periodic review of the progress of National Waterway projects in their respective divisions and make occasional on-site visits to facilitate quick resolution of issues and smooth execution of works.

He observed that most of the issues confronting the projects are minor and resolvable and should be addressed promptly by the concerned Divisional Administrations in coordination with the executing agencies.

Dulloo also underscored the tourism and urban mobility potential of the National Waterways, observing that river cruises could emerge as a major attraction for visitors while providing an alternative mode of transport in congested urban areas.

He stressed that development of waterways, should be planned to promote river-based tourism, facilitate passenger movement and help reduce pressure on the road network, while ensuring a safe, attractive and sustainable experience for both tourists and commuters.

He called upon IPRCL and IWAI to work strictly against the prescribed timelines and ensure that the necessary infrastructure, navigation facilities and supporting river ecosystem are put in place so that the waterways are ready for public use by next year.

The Chairperson, IWAI, Sushil Kumar Lohani while speaking in the meeting revealed that three major National Waterways including Jhelum (NW-49), Chenab (NW-26) and Ravi (NW-84) are being targeted for operationalisation during FY 2026-27. He added that the Jhelum National Waterway extends 110 km from Sangam Bridge in Anantnag to Wular Lake; the Chenab waterway covers 53 km between Reasi and Akhnoor; while the Ravi waterway extends 44 km from Chamera Dam to Ranjit Sagar Dam at Basohli.

The Chief Secretary was apprised of the substantial progress achieved on NW-49 (Jhelum), where a 106-km river cruise route from Sangam to Wular Lake has been proposed, covering important locations including Pantha Chowk, Zero Bridge, Amira Kadal, Maharajganj, Chattabal, Sumbal and Gund Prang.

Moreover it was given out that a work order has been issued for 10 hybrid electric catamarans with a capacity of 20 passengers each, at a cost of Rs 66.11 crore. The vessel designs have been approved and construction is underway, with delivery targeted by March 2027.

It was further informed that all 52 navigational HDPE buoys required for the Jhelum waterway have been delivered, while six of the eight concrete pontoons/jetties have already been cast and are targeted for completion by December 2026.

Additionally the construction of eight passenger/tourist terminal facilities at Sangam, Pantha Chowk, Zero Bridge, Amira Kadal, Byopar Mandal Ghat, Chattabal Weir, Sumbal and Gund Prang has also commenced, with the works targeted for completion by June 2027. The terminals are being designed with a local Kashmiri architectural character while incorporating modern structural and utility features.

On NW-26 (Chenab), it was informed that the cruise route has been identified for initial development between the identified terminal locations, while terminal land at Reasi and Akhnoor has been handed over to IWAI. On NW-84 (Ravi), a cruise route has been identified at Sohar in Jammu, with terminal land at Satwain near Ranjit Sagar Dam being processed for development.

For the same, it was elucidated that the civil works for three concrete pontoons across the Chenab and Ravi waterways are under casting and are targeted for completion by December 2026, while DPRs for the associated onshore facilities have been finalised.

On the land and site-readiness front, it was informed by rhe GGM, IPRCL, Deepak that all the 11 identified land parcels for terminal development have been transferred to the Transport Department and formally handed over to IWAI. In addition to that the sites on the Jhelum, besides Manda in Akhnoor and Talwara in Reasi, have been handed over for their development. The remaining parcel at Domar/Satwain in Kathua is being processed with the concerned authorities.

The Chief Secretary was also apprised of the issues requiring coordinated intervention of various UT departments, including modification of overhead HT/LT power lines to meet navigation safety clearances, removal of coffer dams, shifting of electrical poles, provision of permanent water and power connections, wastewater disposal arrangements and widening of approach roads to terminal sites.