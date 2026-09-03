CS reviews nearly Rs 40,000 cr Highway & Tunnel projects across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 2: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today reviewed the progress of the Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure and Connectivity Development Programme, encompassing a massive portfolio of National Highways, tunnels, flyovers, viaducts, bridges, ring roads and other strategic connectivity projects being executed across the Union Territory through BRO, NHAI, NHIDCL and the Public Works (R&B) Department.

The comprehensive review also covered a substantial pipeline of projects at DPR and in-principle stages, being prepared for sanction and inclusion in the upcoming work plans of the respective executing agencies under various Government of India programmes.

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The meeting was attended by ACS, PWD; Commissioner Secretary, Forests; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/ Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners; Chief Engineer, Project Beacon/SAMPARK; Chief Engineers of PWD; Regional Officers of NHAI and NHIDCL; and senior officers and representatives of concerned departments and executing agencies.

Taking detailed stock of the progress of individual highway and tunnel projects, the Chief Secretary sought updates on their physical progress and probable dates of completion. He emphasized the transformative significance of these mega connectivity projects for Jammu & Kashmir and directed the Divisional and District Administrations to remain in close coordination with the executing agencies for swift resolution of bottlenecks and ensuring satisfactory pace of work.

He stressed that field-level issues affecting project execution should be identified and resolved proactively so that the approved timelines are adhered to and the benefits of these major investments reach the people at the earliest.

The Chief Secretary also laid particular emphasis on maintaining the existing road surfaces on highways under construction, directing the concerned agencies to ensure that stretches presently being used by commuters remain motorable and safe. He called for immediate attention to damaged road surfaces and other deficiencies contributing to traffic snarls and inconvenience to the public.

He further observed that the massive investment in connectivity is going to translate into faster, safer and more reliable movement of people and goods, while strengthening access to tourism and economically important areas adding to their sustainable development and economic upliftment of people here.

At the outset, ACS, PWD, Anil Kumar Singh, gave an overview of the major connectivity projects being executed through BRO, NHAI, NHIDCL and PWD across Jammu & Kashmir.

He stated that, besides the projects presently under execution, the agencies have identified a number of additional roads, tunnels and flyovers which have the potential to become game changers in easing travel across the regions and making connectivity more reliable, particularly keeping in view the challenging topography of the Union Territory.

It was highlighted that the overall portfolio comprises 87 works with an estimated value of Rs 1,19,736 crore. Of these, 44 works worth Rs 39,711 crore are presently under execution, while 11 sanctioned projects involving Rs 9,187 crore are awaiting commencement. Another 32 projects worth Rs 70,839 crore are at DPR/in-principle stage, providing a substantial pipeline for the next phase of connectivity expansion.

The meeting reviewed the progress of major NHAI projects, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway (NE-5), Ramban-Banihal tunnel packages, Jammu Ring Road, Chenani-Patnitop connectivity and Srinagar Ring Road projects being executed by NHAI here.

The five packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway reviewed during the meeting cover around 142 km at a total project cost of Rs 11,546 crore. Several packages have achieved substantial physical progress, with the Raya Morh-Samba-Kunjwani/Jammu Airport package recording over 96 per cent progress, while the Hiranagar package has crossed 91 per cent.

The Srinagar Ring Road, comprising Phases I, II and IIA, covers about 78.8 km at a combined cost of Rs 4,786 crore, with the works progressing as per revised schedules.

The meeting was also apprised that the major tunnel projects sanctioned by BRO during 2025-26 include the Pir Ki Gali Tunnel on NH-701A and Sadhna Tunnel, together accounting for an investment of around Rs 7,160 crore.

It also reviewed the Machil, Gurez and Keran Tunnels, approved in principle under the OTCA budget and presently at the consultant-engagement stage.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed major NHIDCL projects, including the Zojila Tunnel, Khellani Tunnel, Khellani-Khanabal packages and Jammu-Akhnoor packages. The works reviewed have maintained positive physical progress, registering an average quarterly physical progress gain of 2.18 per cent.

The meeting also noted the completion of NH-144 road safety works along the 55.05-km Pir Panjal stretch, achieving 100 per cent physical progress against a sanctioned cost of Rs 18 crore.

Moreover it was also divulged that as many as 32 projects worth Rs 70,839 crore are presently at DPR/in-principle stage across the implementing agencies, with NHAI alone accounting for projects worth Rs 55,122 crore at DPR stage.

The Chief Secretary directed the concerned agencies to complete DPR preparation, technical scrutiny, land-related requirements and statutory clearances in a time-bound manner so that eligible projects are positioned for early sanction and inclusion in upcoming work plans under various Government of India programmes.