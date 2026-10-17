CS reviews multi-pronged traffic management plan for Jammu, Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 16: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting of the Multi-Disciplinary Committee (MDC) on Traffic Management to review the implementation of a comprehensive action plan aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving urban mobility and strengthening road safety in the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

The meeting reviewed the Action Taken Report on the recommendations of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS), besides assessing the progress of various inter-departmental interventions relating to traffic regulation, parking management, public transport, road infrastructure, enforcement and assistance to road accident victims here.

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The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Home; Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department; Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/ Jammu; Commissioner Secretary, Transport; Secretary, Tourism; Inspector General of Police, Traffic; Deputy Inspector General, Traffic, Jammu/ Kashmir; Commissioner, Jammu/ Srinagar Municipal Corporations; Vice-Chairman, SDA/JDA; Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu/Kashmir; Vice-Chairman, Lakes Conservation and Management Authority, besides other officers of the concerned departments.

Emphasising the need for coordinated and outcome-oriented efforts, the Chief Secretary directed the concerned Municipal Corporations to undertake regular inspections to assess the installation and adequacy of traffic signages at different locations across both cities. He asked the respective Divisional Commissioners to closely monitor the progress and ensure timely resolution of deficiencies.

He enjoined upon the Traffic Department to analyse the data available on the electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) portal to identify accident-prone locations and time-specific traffic risks. The deployment of traffic personnel, he stressed, should be aligned with the identified hotspots and blackspots to improve enforcement and substantially reduce road accidents.

The Chief Secretary also called for working out a proposal to augment the capacity of the Transport Department to conduct comprehensive safety audits of heavy passenger vehicles operating across Jammu and Kashmir, with particular emphasis on school buses.

On parking management, he underscored the need to designate additional on-street parking spaces at suitable locations to facilitate the general public. He further stressed the implementation of the parking policy through the creation of additional parking lots across urban centres of the Union Territory to address congestion arising from unregulated parking.

Taking note of the functioning of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), the Chief Secretary called for upgrading the system to incorporate Facial Recognition System (FRS) capabilities in both cities to strengthen enforcement and enhance the sense of safety among commuters and drivers.

He also stressed the establishment of an effective grievance redressal mechanism for the implementation of the PM-RAHAT scheme, ensuring that no road accident victim is denied timely treatment at health facilities across Jammu and Kashmir.

On this occasion the Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department, Anil Kumar Singh, presented video walkthroughs of various elevated corridors proposed for Jammu and Srinagar. He also apprised the meeting of the progress of ongoing road-widening works and the projects proposed for execution to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion.

The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg, took this occasion to gave a detailed presentation on measures undertaken in and around Srinagar, including identification of parking spaces, decongestion initiatives, ITMS-enabled junctions, e-charging stations, remodelling of bus stops and rectification of identified blackspots.

Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Mandeep Kaur, presented the status of various interventions being implemented by the department and urban local bodies to streamline public transport, regulate parking, develop vending zones and strengthen technology-enabled traffic management.

The committee reviewed the inter-departmental action points under the SCCoRS framework, including strengthening District Level Road Safety Committees, operationalising the Road Accident Victim Fund, implementing PM-RAHAT, integrating ITMS, e-DAR, e-Courts and i-RAD, auditing blackspots and dark hotspots, conducting school-bus safety audits and assessing the status of trauma-care facilities.