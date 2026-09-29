CS reviews J&K’s preparedness for nationwide ‘Reform Utsav’ 2026

*Takes stock of Census operation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 28: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting of all the concerned Administrative Heads to review Jammu and Kashmir’s preparedness for the upcoming nationwide ‘Reform Utsav’, a three-month mega-campaign scheduled from October to December 2026 to showcase transformative governance reforms, citizen-centric initiatives and developmental achievements of the past 12 years.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by the concerned Administrative Secretaries, including Commissioner Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; and representatives of other concerned departments.

The meeting focused on strengthening institutional coordination, ensuring grassroots participation and finalising a comprehensive action plan for the effective implementation of the campaign across the Union Territory.

The nationwide initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Government of India, envisages a whole-of-government approach to highlighting major governance reforms, their impact on citizens and the transformation brought about through various developmental interventions.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that the campaign should go beyond ceremonial events and serve as an effective platform for bringing governance reforms closer to the people, particularly at the grassroots level.

He directed the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department to work in close coordination with the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department to organise special Gram Sabhas across all Panchayats of the Union Territory ahead of the nationwide launch.

He stressed that these Gram Sabhas should provide an opportunity for citizens to learn about major governance reforms, assess their impact and identify developmental priorities specific to their respective areas.

Dulloo further directed the district administrations to immediately designate nodal officers for overseeing Panchayat-level activities and ensuring effective coordination among the departments concerned.

Emphasising timely preparedness, the Chief Secretary instructed all line departments to complete the identification of citizen-centric reforms, preparation of locally relevant Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material to share it with the Planning Department and deployment of field functionaries before October 2, 2026.

As part of the campaign, the Commissioner Secretary, I&C, Vikramjit Singh apprised the meeting that two major events are proposed to be organised in Srinagar and Jammu during November and December, respectively, highlighting the Union Territory’s developmental transformation and the impact of major Central Government initiatives.

He highlighted that a high-level workshop focusing on the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to be held at the University of Kashmir, Srinagar, in November 2026. The event will be coordinated by Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Alice Vaz.

Similarly, a workshop for industrial beneficiaries is scheduled to be organised by Industries & Commerce Department in Jammu during December 2026 to highlight the achievements and impact of the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS), 2021, in promoting industrial investment and economic development across the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary chaired a high-level meeting of the UT Level Census Coordination Committee (UTLCCC) to review the progress of ongoing Census 2027 operations in snow-bound areas and assess preparedness for the upcoming Population Enumeration exercise in the remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department; Commissioner Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Secretary, Revenue; Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners; Director, School Education; Joint Director, Census Operations, J&K; and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary took a comprehensive district-wise appraisal of the ongoing enumeration exercise from the respective Deputy Commissioners, besides reviewing the administrative arrangements, logistical preparedness and interdepartmental coordination required for the smooth conduct of the subsequent phase.

Reviewing the progress in snow-bound areas, the Chief Secretary directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to expedite the completion of the remaining Enumeration Blocks (EBs), ensuring that the exercise is concluded well before the sunset date set for the exercise.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining accuracy, comprehensive coverage and strict adherence to prescribed timelines, while calling for close coordination between the district administrations and census authorities to address any operational bottlenecks.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed preparedness for the upcoming enumeration exercise in non-snow-bound areas of the UT. He directed the concerned Divisional and District Administrations to put in place all necessary administrative and logistical arrangements well in advance, drawing upon the experience gained during the ongoing operations in snow-bound regions.

A detailed presentation on the progress achieved and upcoming activities was made by Joint Director, Directorate of Census Operations, J&K and Ladakh.