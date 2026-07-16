CS reviews implementation of new Labour Codes

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 15: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a review meeting to assess the preparedness of the Labour & Employment Department for implementation of the Four Labour Codes enacted by the Government of India.

The meeting besides Secretary, Labour & Employment was attended by the Commissioner Secretary, Law; DG, Codes; Labour Commissioner; and other senior officers.

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During the meeting, the department made a comprehensive presentation highlighting the status of rule-making, institutional preparedness, digital integration, awareness initiatives and the roadmap for operationalising the new labour law regime across the Union Territory.

The Chief Secretary observed that the Labour Codes represent a transformative reform capable of improving labour welfare, strengthening social security, promoting industrial harmony and enhancing ease of doing business.

He expressed confidence that their effective implementation would contribute significantly towards inclusive economic growth, formalisation of employment, improved working conditions and transparent labour governance in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

He directed the department to expedite final notification of the remaining Rules, strengthen coordination with the Government of India for operationalisation of digital platforms, complete constitution of the statutory Boards and continue intensive awareness programmes so that workers, employers and all stakeholders are fully prepared for seamless implementation of the new labour law framework.

The Secretary L&E, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan highlighted that the Labour Codes constitute one of the most significant labour reforms undertaken in independent India, replacing 29 Central Labour Laws with four comprehensive Codes, namely the Code on Wages, 2019, Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020. The reforms aim to create a simplified, transparent, technology-driven and worker-centric labour governance framework while simultaneously enhancing the Ease of Doing Business.

Giving the progress made by the department, the Secretary further informed that Jammu & Kashmir has made substantial progress in implementing the Labour Codes and is among the leading States and Union Territories in completing the statutory rule-making process.

The Labour Commissioner, Charandeep Singh informed the meeting that Rules under all four Labour Codes have been framed. The Rules under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 have already been finally notified in the Official Gazette after their approval by the authorities.

The Chief Secretary was informed that implementation of the Labour Codes would require constitution of four statutory bodies, namely the State Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers, Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board, State Advisory Board on Wages and Industrial Relations, and the Occupational Safety and Health Advisory Board, which shall provide policy guidance and oversee implementation of various welfare measures envisaged under the Codes.