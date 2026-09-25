CS reviews implementation of new Labour Codes

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a review meeting to assess the status of the implementation of the four new Labour Codes in Jammu and Kashmir, directing the concerned departments to expedite the remaining formalities and ensure a smooth transition to the new regulatory framework.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretary, Law; Secretary, Labour and Employment; Labour Commissioner, J&K; and other concerned officers.

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Reviewing the overall progress, the Chief Secretary appreciated the steps taken by the Labour and Employment Department and directed the concerned departments to strictly adhere to the prescribed timelines. He emphasised the need for timely completion of the remaining statutory and administrative formalities to ensure the effective implementation of the new Labour Codes in Jammu and Kashmir.

He underscored that the transition to the new framework should strengthen workers' welfare and social security while promoting transparency, industrial harmony and a more efficient regulatory environment for industrial establishments across the Union Territory.

During the meeting, the Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan gave a detailed presentation on the progress achieved in implementing the four Codes, namely the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020; Code on Social Security, 2020; and Code on Wages, 2019.

He apprised the meeting about the new framework that consolidated 29 existing labour laws into four Codes to strengthen workers' welfare, improve industrial relations and facilitate ease of doing business.

Reviewing the status of rule formulation, the Chief Secretary was informed that Jammu and Kashmir has already notified the rules under the Industrial Relations Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code. The rules under the remaining two Codes are in the final stages of notification.

The meeting was further informed that administrative notifications under all four Codes have been framed and submitted to the Law Department for statutory vetting. The requisite notifications are proposed to be issued soon after reception from the Department of Law.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the Department's preparedness for transitioning to a unified digital compliance and grievance redressal system through the Central Government's Shram Suvidha and Samadhan portals.

He was informed that J&K has already conveyed its consent to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, for onboarding onto the Shram Suvidha portal and furnished the requisite banking details to facilitate digital transactions.

Moreover it was divulged that the Shram Suvidha portal will provide a single-window platform for registration, licensing, filing of annual returns and inspections, while the Samadhan portal will enable workers and employers to register, track and seek resolution of industrial disputes and grievances online.