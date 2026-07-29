CS reviews implementation of JKCIP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the implementation of the Jammu & Kashmir Competitiveness Improvement of Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP) being implemented by the Agriculture Production Department across the districts of the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department; VC, SKUAST-Kashmir/SKUAST-Jammu; Secretary (Technical), APD; Mission Director, JKCIP; MD, Horticulture Planning & Marketing; Directors of Agriculture, Horticulture, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry; Convenor, UTLBC besides senior officers of the Agriculture Production Department.

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Emphasising that agriculture continues to be one of the most critical sectors of Jammu & Kashmir’s economy, the Chief Secretary said that JKCIP has been conceived as a transformational initiative aimed at enhancing farmers’ incomes through climate-smart agriculture, promotion of niche crops, value addition, entrepreneurship development, market integration and sustainable livelihood generation.

He observed that the project has created a strong institutional framework for modernising the agriculture and allied sectors and stressed that every implementing agency must now shift its focus from approvals to tangible outcomes on the ground by ensuring timely establishment of beneficiary units and measurable improvement in rural livelihoods.

Regarding enhancing the participation of women and youth as envisaged under the programme, the Chief Secretary directed the Agriculture Production Department to reach out to the women registered under the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of the Rural Development Department (RDD) and utilise the database of Mission YUVA to effectively engage the aspiring young entrepreneurs across Jammu & Kashmir. He emphasised that convergence with these flagship initiatives would significantly broaden the programme’s outreach and ensure greater inclusion of eligible beneficiaries.

The Chief Secretary further directed the Deputy Commissioners to institute a roster-based mechanism for regular field inspections by designated officers to assess the quality of implementation, verify the functionality of beneficiary units established under JKCIP, and obtain first-hand feedback from applicants. He instructed that the field visits should also focus on identifying implementation bottlenecks and addressing the challenges faced by beneficiaries in a timely manner to ensure effective execution of the programme.

The Chief Secretary further observed that the implementation of the programme must concentrate on improving the pace of establishment of sanctioned units, strengthening field-level supervision and ensuring that approved beneficiaries are provided all necessary support for timely completion of their enterprises.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma, observed that farmer participation under JKCIP has witnessed remarkable growth since the last review, reflecting the increasing confidence of the farming community in the programme.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWPB) for 2026-27 and directed all implementing agencies to ensure timely execution of approved activities, optimum utilisation of available financial resources and strict adherence to implementation schedules. He emphasised that financial progress must be closely aligned with physical achievements to maximise development outcomes and avoid delays in project execution.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary also reviewed district-wise implementation bottlenecks, scheme-wise progress and project monitoring mechanisms. He directed all implementing agencies to strengthen field verification, maintain complete transparency in beneficiary selection, intensify awareness generation at the grassroots level and regularly review district-wise performance so that implementation gaps are identified and addressed promptly.