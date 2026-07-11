CS reviews implementation of flagship Centrally Sponsored Schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 10: In a marathon meeting of the concerned Administrative Secretaries, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, took first hand appraisal of the implementation and progress of key Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and flagship infrastructure projects being executed across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary undertook a scheme-wise assessment covering sectors including education, health, power, digital connectivity, rural and urban development, housing, social welfare, finance, tourism, skill development, water supply, transport, fisheries and infrastructure development. He stressed that effective implementation of flagship schemes remains central to improving public service delivery and ensuring inclusive socio-economic development across the Union Territory.

Advertisement

Emphasizing outcome-oriented governance, the Chief Secretary directed all departments to maintain close monitoring of targets, remove implementation bottlenecks proactively and ensure optimum utilization of available funds.

He impressed upon the Administrative Secretaries to focus on timely completion of projects, saturation of eligible beneficiaries under welfare schemes and sustained field-level supervision so that the intended benefits reach every deserving citizen.

While expressing satisfaction over the progress achieved in several flagship programmes, the Chief Secretary emphasized that every department should work with greater urgency to achieve the prescribed milestones within stipulated timelines. He called for robust monitoring mechanisms, enhanced coordination among implementing agencies and regular field inspections to ensure quality execution of projects and effective delivery of public services.

Atal Dulloo further directed all the Administrative Secretaries to closely monitor both physical and financial progress of their respective schemes, ensure prompt resolution of implementation issues and maintain continuous engagement with the Government of India for timely approvals and release of funds wherever required.

Reviewing the education sector, the meeting was informed that significant progress has been achieved under Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI Schools, with major emphasis on digital transformation, smart classrooms, ICT laboratories, Atal Tinkering Labs, vocational education, inclusive education, early childhood care, hostel infrastructure and technology-enabled governance.

The Skill Development Department informed that over one lakh youth have already been imparted industry-oriented skill training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), while implementation of the newly launched PM-SETU programme has been initiated for transforming Industrial Training Institutes into modern Centres of Excellence through industry partnerships and upgraded infrastructure.

Reviewing the power sector, the Chief Secretary was apprised that steady progress has been achieved under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with thousands of rooftop solar installations already commissioned across the Union Territory, enabling beneficiaries to substantially reduce their electricity bills. Simultaneously, solarisation of Government buildings is progressing at a rapid pace under the Science & Technology Department to promote clean energy and energy self-reliance.

On digital connectivity, the Information Technology Department informed that substantial progress has been achieved under the BharatNet Project, with survey and execution work progressing across Gram Panchayats to provide high-speed broadband connectivity in rural areas.

The Finance Department presented the progress under financial inclusion initiatives, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, highlighting sustained expansion in banking access, insurance coverage and enrolment of beneficiaries across districts. The Chief Secretary called for intensified outreach campaigns to achieve saturation under these schemes by covering all eligible beneficiaries.

The Social Welfare Department apprised the meeting about the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Saksham Anganwadi Centres, POSHAN 2.0 and other nutrition-related interventions aimed at improving maternal and child health, nutrition and early childhood care. The Chief Secretary stressed timely processing of eligible beneficiaries and effective convergence among departments to maximize impact at the grassroots level.

The meeting also reviewed the progress achieved under major flagship programmes relating to Jal Jeevan Mission, PMAY (Urban and Gramin), Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Bharat, National Health Mission, AMRUT, tourism infrastructure, fisheries development, transport connectivity and several other centrally sponsored initiatives being implemented across Jammu and Kashmir.