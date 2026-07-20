CS Reviews Implementation Of CAPF Recommendations For Upgrading SANJY Facilities

SRINAGAR, Jul 20: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the implementation of the recommendations put forth by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for further improving and upgrading the facilities at the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra Base Camps and Transit Camps, stretching from Lakhanpur to the Holy Cave Shrine. The recommendations were based on extensive ground assessments carried out by the CAPF teams during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Civil Administration, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and the security establishment, including Administrative Secretaries, senior officers of the Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), BRO/BEACON, Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police of the concerned districts, Director, Information, besides other senior officers.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary undertook a comprehensive review of the recommendations and observations highlighted by CEO, SASB, Dr Mandeep K.Bhandari as contained in the reports submitted by the CAPF teams.

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Regarding the same the respective Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners concerned presented the status of implementation of each recommendation, outlining the measures already undertaken and the timelines for completion of the remaining works.

The recommendations covered a wide spectrum of interventions aimed at further enhancing the safety, convenience and overall experience of the pilgrims. These included upgrading accommodation facilities and other basic amenities at the Base and Transit Camps, improving sanitation, cleanliness and hygiene standards, strengthening disaster preparedness through enhanced firefighting arrangements and waterproofing of tents, besides ensuring reliable power and water backup at identified locations.

The meeting also reviewed measures for maintaining hygienic conditions at community kitchens (langars), washrooms and bathing facilities, improving drainage systems, and ensuring safe electrical wiring of tents and camp infrastructure to prevent any untoward incidents.

In addition, emphasis was laid on improving queue management at key locations, preventing overcrowding, streamlining traffic regulation, augmenting parking facilities and creating additional rain shelters at vulnerable stretches of the Yatra route to provide greater comfort and convenience to the pilgrims.

Stressing that the safety and well-being of the pilgrims remain the foremost priority of the Government, the Chief Secretary directed all the concerned departments and district administrations to critically examine each recommendation and ensure its expeditious implementation.

He emphasized that every feasible measure should be taken to strengthen the existing arrangements so that devotees undertaking the pilgrimage are provided with safe, seamless and hassle-free facilities throughout their journey.

He further impressed upon all the departments to maintain close coordination and regularly monitor the progress of the identified works, ensuring that any shortcomings noticed during the ongoing Yatra are promptly addressed through corrective measures before the next yatra here.