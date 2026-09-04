CS reviews disposal of migrant property grievances across Kashmir

Assesses status of water transport, PM E-DRIVE

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 3: Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting to comprehensively review the quality and disposal of grievances lodged by Kashmiri migrant property holders across all ten districts of the Kashmir Division under The Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.

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The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRR&R), Chandraker Bharti; Secretary, Revenue; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners; Relief Commissioner (Migrant), besides senior officers of other concerned departments.

The Chief Secretary directed the Divisional and District Administrations to ensure quality, thorough and time-bound disposal of every grievance, with particular emphasis on cases pending for long periods. He stressed that every complaint must be examined comprehensively and decided strictly on merit, ensuring satisfactory resolution for the concerned property owners.

Calling for greater use of technology in the management and protection of migrant properties, the Chief Secretary directed the remaining districts to expedite completion of geo-tagged inventories of migrant properties. He observed that comprehensive digital inventories would provide a reliable asset database and strengthen monitoring, protection and management of such properties.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary, DMRR&R, Chandraker Bharti, gave an overview of the statutory framework governing migrant properties and the various Government orders and circulars issued from time to time to safeguard the interests of migrant property holders and bring greater clarity and efficiency in implementation of the Act.

A detailed presentation by the Relief Commissioner (Migrant) highlighted the progress achieved in strengthening the institutional, administrative and technological framework for protection of migrant properties and disposal of related grievances.

Between January and July 2026, 522 Kanals and 15.9 Marlas of migrant land were retrieved and secured under Superdari or handed over to the original owners. Adding that Bandipora emerged among the leading districts with retrieval of 146 Kanals and 7 Marlas, followed by Baramulla with 82 Kanals and 10 Marlas, Kulgam with 80 Kanals and 0.5 Marlas, Ganderbal with 53 Kanals and Srinagar with 50 Kanals and 16.9 Marlas.

The meeting was informed that the Online Migrant Grievance Portal (RRCM) has so far registered 12,223 complaints, covering various categories of violations, including 5,341 encroachment cases, 2,874 trespassing cases and 442 cases relating to record tampering.

Of these, 10,038 cases have been closed by the District Magistrates, while 7,605 cases have received final approval through the RRCM mechanism.

The administration has also instituted an independent Telephonic Quality Verification mechanism through the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, to assess the quality of disposal of cases shown as closed.

Of the 4,918 applicants successfully contacted during the verification exercise, 4,605 expressed satisfaction with the disposal of their cases. The remaining grievances have been flagged for further administrative scrutiny and necessary remediation.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the quality-verification mechanism and stressed that disposal figures must be matched by actual, satisfactory and legally sustainable resolution on the ground.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary reviewed the status and implementation status for introduction of inland water transport on the rivers Jhelum and Chenab, besides the rollout of electric mobility infrastructure under the Government of India's PM E-DRIVE scheme in J&K.

The meeting besides ACS, PWD was attended by Secretary, Transport; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/ Kashmir; VC, LCMA; Representative from IWAI and other concerned officers.

Reviewing the progress, the Chief Secretary stressed the need for time-bound completion of all enabling infrastructure, including terminals, access facilities, navigation arrangements and removal of obstructions in terms of utility shifting, so that water transport can be operationalised within the set deadline.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary was apprised of the progress being made for developing inland water transport facilities along identified stretches of the River Jhelum (NW-49), River Chenab (NW-26) and River Ravi (NW-84).

On this occasion the Secretary Transport, Avny Lavasa apprised the meeting that in River Jhelum, a 106-km cruise corridor from Sangam to Gund Prang has been identified for development. Land for 11 terminal locations has been identified at strategic points including Marham (Sangam), Pantha Chowk, Zero Bridge, Amira Kadal, Chattabal, Sumbal and Gund Prang, among others.

She further divulged that removal of local coffer dams is a key requirement for ensuring uninterrupted navigation along the Jhelum stretch. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been tasked with removal of 52 such structures, of which 18 have already been cleared.

On the Chenab, a 9-km stretch between Reasi and Akhnoor Fort has been identified for cruise-based water transport, while a 15-km stretch of the River Ravi at Sohar in Jammu is also being developed for the purpose.

The meeting was further informed that the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has awarded the tender for procurement of 10 specially designed hybrid eco-vessels, each having a passenger capacity of 20 persons. The vessels are scheduled for delivery by March 2027.

Later the Chief Secretary also reviewed the implementation of the PM E-DRIVE Scheme in J&K, under which the administration is working towards establishing a robust charging ecosystem to support the transition to electric mobility.

The meeting was informed that 50 locations across Jammu and Kashmir have been identified and found technically feasible for installation of public EV charging stations.

These include 17 sites in Jammu, 5 in Kathua, 4 in Rajouri, 3 in Udhampur, 4 in Doda, 2 each in Ramban and Reasi, and 1 in Samba. Similarly in Kashmir Division, the identified sites include 4 in Srinagar, 3 in Baramulla and 1 each in Anantnag, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Kupwara.