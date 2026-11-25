Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 24: Chief Secretary, Dr. Sajjan Singh Yadav, today undertook an extensive tour of Rajouri district to review the progress of key developmental projects, assess sports and educational infrastructure, inspect healthcare and power facilities, and take stock of restoration works at important historical sites.

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During his morning visit to the Sports Stadium, Rajouri, the Chief Secretary interacted with young sportspersons participating in various disciplines, including volleyball and badminton, and sought their feedback regarding the availability of sports facilities and coaching arrangements. Appreciating the sporting talent of the district, he emphasised the need to provide aspiring players with better infrastructure, professional coaching and adequate opportunities to excel at higher levels.

He stressed the need for engaging more coaches in the district under the Khelo India initiative to nurture local talent and enable promising sportspersons to compete at national and international levels.

The Chief Secretary also inspected the ongoing construction works at the Sports Stadium, Kheora, and directed the concerned authorities to ensure their expeditious execution while maintaining the prescribed quality standards for optimal utilisation of the facilities.

At Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri, the Chief Secretary inspected the ongoing construction of the university auditorium, Girls Hostel for Nursing Students and the new main gate.

He was apprised that the girls’ hostel, being constructed at an allotted cost of Rs. 354.23 lakh, has achieved completion of masonry work on its ground and first floors, with plastering presently underway. Similarly, the superstructure of the new university main gate, being executed at an allotted cost of Rs. 59.11 lakh, has been completed, while the remaining works are in progress.

Directing the executing agencies to accelerate the pace of construction, he underscored that quality should not be compromised at any stage. He also emphasised the installation of rooftop solar power plants in new university buildings to promote renewable energy, enhance energy efficiency and reduce dependence on conventional power sources.

Later, at the university’s IT Hall, the Chief Secretary interacted with students, faculty members and university functionaries. The interaction was attended by Vice Chancellor, BGSBU, Prof. Jawaid Iqbal; Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Dr. Devansh Yadav; DIG Sandeep Wazir; ADDC Malik Zada Sheraz Ul Haq; Registrar, ADC Ravi Sihag; SSP Naresh Singh; Dean Academics and other senior officers.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Yadav appreciated the university’s contribution to higher education and called upon its administration, faculty and students to work collectively towards taking the institution to greater heights of academic excellence. He stressed the need for formulating a clear ten-year vision for the university, supported by well-defined goals, measurable objectives and a comprehensive action plan involving all stakeholders.

The Chief Secretary also inspected the 180-bedded Teaching District Hospital building at Rajouri, completed under the original project component, and reviewed the progress of additional civil, electrical and mechanical works being undertaken at an additional approved cost of Rs. 5 crore.

He directed the concerned authorities to expedite the remaining works and ensure early operational readiness of the hospital facility so that the people of the district could benefit from enhanced healthcare infrastructure.

He also visited the 6.3 MVA Dedicated Receiving Station being constructed at Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri with the work having been awarded at Rs. 2.89 crore. The project, being executed by STD Division-IV, Kalakote, is targeted for completion by March 2027.

The Chief Secretary observed that commissioning of the dedicated receiving station would substantially strengthen the power infrastructure of GMC Rajouri and ensure improved reliability and quality of electricity supply, which is critical for uninterrupted healthcare services. He stressed the importance of adhering to the stipulated timeline for its completion.

Taking stock of the damage caused to public infrastructure by recent flash floods, the Chief Secretary visited Bella Bus Stand, which had been washed away, and assessed the restoration requirements. He emphasised the need for appropriate rehabilitation measures and early restoration of the facility in the larger public interest.

At Androlla Bridge, he directed the executing agency to complete the pending works at the earliest to ensure timely restoration of connectivity and facilitate the movement of the local population.

During his visit to the historic Chingus Sarai, an important heritage site historically used by the Mughals as a transit camp during their annual journeys to Kashmir, the Chief Secretary reviewed the proposed restoration and preservation plan estimated at Rs. 175.75 lakh.

Emphasising the historical and architectural significance of the site, he directed the concerned authorities to undertake the restoration strictly in accordance with its original architectural character, ensuring that the existing structure and heritage value remain undisturbed.

The Chief Secretary also visited Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa Memorial, Museum and Library at the official residential quarter where he had attained martyrdom during Operation Sindoor while performing his official duties.

He laid floral tribute to the martyr and recalled his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, observing that his courage, dedication and commitment to public service would continue to inspire generations.