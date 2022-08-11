CS reviews arrangements for Independence Day

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 11: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a high-level meeting of senior civil and security officers to review the final arrangements for the 75th Independence Day to be celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, RK Goyal; General Officer in Command 15 Corps, Lt General ADS Aujla, Director General of Police (CID), Administrative Secretaries of Housing & Urban Development Department, Higher Education Department, General Administration Department, School Education Department, Power Development Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Hospitality & Protocol, Culture and Tourism, Additional Director General of Police Kashmir, Inspectors General of Police, Traffic J&K, CRPF & BSF, Director Hospitality & Protocol, Director School Education Kashmir, Director SKICC, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Director Information & Public Relations.

While as Financial Commissioner Revenue, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Director School Education Jammu and Deputy Commissioner Jammu attended the meeting through video conferencing from Jammu.

While reviewing the preparedness of the I-Day event, he said that the main event would be held at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium where the chief guest hoist the National Flag.

Reviewing the security in-and-around the main venue, Dr Mehta directed for heightened security at all the locations besides foolproof security in and around the main venue.

The Traffic Department was directed to identify space for parking of vehicles near the venues for hassle free movement of people towards the venue.

Calling upon the officers to make the event a festive occasion, the Chief Secretary asked the concerned officers that all Government offices and buildings should hoist the flag on August 15 which is celebrated as the country’s Independence Day.

Dr Mehta directed the Higher Education Department and School Education Department that all the universities, colleges, schools and other educational institutions should hoist flags and conduct various sporting, cultural and other events.

He also asked the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Institutions to ensure that the main I-Day event would be organized at all Panchayats, Blocks, Patwar Khans and other places of the Union Territory.

Besides he directed the Housing & Urban Development Department that all the arrangements should be put in place for all Urban Local Bodies so that the 75th Independence Day would be celebrated with due fervour.

He said that all District Development Council members would also participate in their respective districts and directed for the concerned department to facilitate DDCs if need arises.

Besides, he instructed the concerned officers to make arrangements for the Independence Day at Amrit Sarovars also.

He also told the meeting participants that top three best DCs and SSPs will be awarded both in Jammu and Kashmir divisions for their outstanding performances.

He also directed the Director Information & PR that the National Anthem Singing Competition should continue for one week more due to the overwhelming response from nook and corner of the J&K.

He urged that the speeches of public representatives on the I-Day event should emphasize on ‘Digital J&K’ initiative and highlight government achievements like Nasha Mukht JK, Jan Baghidari, Apki Zameen Apki Nigrani and people should be made aware to participate in the I-Day celebrations.

He also asked the concerned officers that in case of inclement weather, arrangements should be made beforehand so that I-Day celebrations would pass off smoothly.

He also directed for illuminating the main building of J&K Government like Raj Bhavan, both the Civil Secretariat, High Courts, and other historic and significant locations and buildings across Jammu and Kashmir.