SRINAGAR, Jul 23: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today in a meeting of Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) reviewed the adoption of Chandigarh's Property Management System (PMS) developed by their National Informatics Centre (NIC) for digitising the management of housing colonies under the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD), here.

The initiative aims at providing transparent, efficient and citizen-centric online services to the allottees of government housing colonies across the Union Territory.

Emphasising the importance of leveraging technology to improve public service delivery, the Chief Secretary observed that adoption of the Property Management System would mark significant step towards digital governance in the Housing & Urban Development Department.

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He said that the online platform would simplify property-related procedures, minimise physical interface between citizens and government offices, reduce processing time and provide greater convenience to the allottees of government housing colonies across Jammu & Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary directed the concerned departments and implementing agencies to ensure time-bound implementation of the project by working in close coordination with NIC Chandigarh and NIC J&K. He stressed the need for completing the required customisation, ensuring data accuracy, undertaking comprehensive testing and completing the security audit before rolling out the system for public use. He also called for adequate capacity building of the concerned staff to facilitate smooth implementation of the project.

At the outset, the Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur apprised about the salient features and progress achieved in adopting the Property Management System, which has been successfully implemented by the Chandigarh Administration for delivering online property management services.

She added that the system has been designed to provide an end-to-end digital platform for processing ownership and lease-related services through an online workflow, thereby ensuring greater transparency, accountability, efficiency and ease of access for citizens.

During the meeting, the NIC Chandigarh team gave a comprehensive live demonstration of the online Property Management System and showcased its various modules, functionalities, workflow and operational efficiency. The team explained the citizen-centric services and features of the portal and demonstrated the complete digital processing of applications from submission to final disposal through a structured online workflow.

The demonstration highlighted various online services proposed to be made available to the allottees, including transfer of ownership based on registered deeds, transfer of lease rights, issuance of No Objection Certificates for transfer of lease rights, grant of permission to mortgage properties and issuance of No Dues Certificates. The system also enables applicants to monitor the status of their applications online, thereby ensuring greater transparency and timely delivery of services.

On this occasion the VC, JDA, Rupesh Kumar detailed out that the Property Management System incorporates several advanced digital features, including a dedicated citizen web interface, electronic payment gateway, automated calculation of applicable charges.

Mireover he divulged that the module is effective in taking digital noting besides approvals are also authenticated through digital signatures with integration of Management Information System (MIS) dashboards, implementation of Citizen Charter timelines and SMS-based alerts for applicants at every stage of processing.

The meeting was informed that the Customisation of the software as per the requirements of Jammu & Kashmir is presently underway. It was further informed that engagement of developers is in progress and a dedicated team of officers from NIC J&K has already been deployed for implementation of the project.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation roadmap and was informed that stakeholder feedback obtained during trial runs would be incorporated within one month, followed by completion of the security audit and phased uploading of property data before the system is formally launched for public use.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department; Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC); Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC); Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority (JDA); Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority (SDA); SIO,NIC J&K; Managing Director, J&K Housing Board; Director, ULB, Kashmir/Jammu and other senior officers. Officers from NIC Chandigarh joined the meeting through virtual mode.