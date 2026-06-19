CS Pushes Undertaking Of Disaster Reconstruction Projects Worth ₹3000 Cr Across J&K

SRINAGAR, Jun 19: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting of all the concerned to assess the progress achieved in identification, approval and execution of infrastructure restoration and reconstruction projects being undertaken under the Disaster Component of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) and the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA)-based Recovery and Reconstruction package sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the aftermath of the devastating floods and landslides of 2025.

The meeting besides the ACS, Finance and ACS, PWD was attended by Principal Secretary, DMRR&R; Commissioner Secretary, YS&S; MD, JKPDC; DG, A&T; DG, Resources; DG, Budget and other concerned officers from the relevant Departments.

While reviewing the implementation progress, the Chief Secretary stressed the need for timely completion of all restoration works and directed the departments to significantly expedite execution so that expenditure under SASCI is fully incurred within the prescribed timelines. He emphasized that all departments must adhere to the sunset provisions of the scheme and ensure completion of works within the stipulated period.

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The Chief Secretary directed the departments to immediately finalize and submit all pending permanent restoration projects proposed under the PDNA framework. He also asked the departments to submit additional restoration proposals amounting to approximately Rs 232 Cr to the Finance Department for further consideration.

Toensuretransparencyandpreventduplicationofexpenditure,theChiefSecretaryinstructedalldepartmentstofurnishcertificatesconfirmingthattheprojectsproposedunderSASCIandPDNAarenotbeingfundedthroughanyotherschemeorsource.Hemadeitclearthatnofinancialclaimsshallbeprocessedwithoutsuchcertification.

TheChiefSecretaryfurtherdirectedthePublicWorksDepartment, PowerDevelopmentDepartmentandHousing&UrbanDevelopmentDepartmenttoexpeditesubmissionofadditionalinfrastructureprojectsforconsiderationundertheSASCIDisasterComponentfor2026-27.

During the meeting, the ACS Finance Department, Shailendra Kumar presented a comprehensive overview of the financial assistance received, departmental allocations, project portfolios and implementation status under both the funding frameworks aimed at rebuilding damaged public infrastructure and enhancing resilience against future disasters.

The ACS divulged that J&K has been allocated an additional assistance of Rs 1,431 Cr under the Disaster Component of SASCI, specifically meant for restoration and reconstruction of infrastructure damaged during natural calamities as well as for undertaking mitigation measures to reduce future disaster risks.

Based on the recommendations of the high level committee constituted here, it was revealed that the highest allocation of Rs 860 Cr was earmarked for the Public Works Department, followed by Rs 315 Cr for the Jal Shakti Department, Rs 173 Cr for the Power Development Department, Rs 51 crore for the Agriculture Production Department and Rs 32 Cr for the Youth Services and Sports Department.

The meeting was further informed that the Sub-Committee of the National Executive Committee (SC-NEC) of the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved Rs 1,579.09 Cr for Recovery and Reconstruction activities based on the PDNA report prepared after the floods and landslides of 2025. Out of the approved assistance, the Central share amounts to Rs 1,421.12 Cr, while the UT share is Rs 157.91 crore.

It was informed that the approved assistance spans multiple sectors including housing, education, health, public infrastructure, roads, drinking water supply, sanitation, power, irrigation, agriculture, tourism, horticulture and environmental restoration. The largest share of assistance has been earmarked for infrastructure sectors, particularly roads, buildings, power systems and water supply networks, which suffered extensive damage during the disasters.

Reviewing the departmental proposals, the Chief Secretary was informed that following reconciliation with the PDNA framework and elimination of overlapping works, project proposals amounting to nearly Rs 1,196 Cr have been finalized under SASCI, while work plans worth more than Rs 1,025 Cr have already been uploaded on the BEAMS platform. The Finance Department has released over Rs 429 Cr to various departments for execution of approved works.

Reiterating the Government's commitment towards resilient reconstruction and disaster preparedness, the Chief Secretary emphasized that the restoration initiatives should not only rebuild damaged assets but also strengthen public infrastructure to withstand future disasters, thereby safeguarding lives, livelihoods and essential services across Jammu and Kashmir.