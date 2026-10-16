CS led SLSC approves Rs 13.76 cr farm mechanisation plan for J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 15: In a significant push towards agricultural modernisation and enhanced farm productivity, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today approved a revised Annual Action Plan (AAP) worth Rs 13.76 crore for 2026-27 under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) component of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY).

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Secretary, Rural Development Department; Secretary, Planning; Secretary in APD; Heads of Departments of the Agriculture Production Department; and other concerned officers.

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Emphasising the critical role of irrigation in improving agricultural productivity across Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Secretary stressed the need to accord focused attention to irrigation schemes to strengthen the farming sector and enable farmers to realise its full potential.

He advised the Agriculture Production Department to take forward key interventions under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP), drip irrigation and the Command Area Development component. He underscored the significance of these interventions in improving water-use efficiency, expanding irrigation coverage and ensuring optimal utilisation of agricultural land.

The Chief Secretary stressed that mechanisation and irrigation must progress in tandem to enhance farm efficiency, improve crop productivity and strengthen the overall agricultural economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

The plan, approved by the State Level Sanctioning Committee (SLSC) chaired by the Chief Secretary, aims to expand access to modern farm machinery, improve operational efficiency and promote technology-driven agricultural practices across Jammu and Kashmir.

The revised plan has been restructured through rationalisation and pooling of available resources in accordance with the financial ceilings prescribed by the Government of India. The approved outlay is intended to strengthen mechanisation interventions across the Agriculture and Horticulture sectors while ensuring balanced regional coverage and targeted support to farmers from different socio-economic categories.

On this occasion it was given out by the ACS, APD, Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma that out of the total outlay of Rs 1,376 lakh, Rs 960 lakh has been earmarked for the Agriculture Sector and Rs 416 lakh for the Horticulture Sector.

Moreover, he added that the Agriculture Sector allocation comprises Rs 505 lakh for Kashmir Division and Rs 455 lakh for Jammu Division. Under the Horticulture Sector, Rs 215 lakh has been earmarked for Kashmir Division and Rs 201 lakh for Jammu Division.

To promote inclusive development, the plan provides Rs 1,116.63 lakh for general-category farmers, Rs 147.39 lakh under the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) and Rs 111.98 lakh under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP).

A targeted allocation of Rs 118.62 lakh has also been earmarked for aspirational districts under the PMDDKY outlay, comprising Rs 92.45 lakh for Kishtwar district and Rs 26.17 lakh for Baramulla district.

Similarly for modernizing the farm machinery to boost productivity an allocation of Rs 1,116.50 lakh has been earmarked for the distribution of 2,113 units of agricultural machinery and modern equipment to farmers.

The major physical targets include 95 four-wheel-drive tractors at a cost of Rs 342 lakh, 77 two-wheel-drive tractors worth Rs 154 lakh and 184 power tillers with an allocation of Rs 184 lakh.

The plan also provides for two combine harvesters at Rs 25 lakh, ten reaper-cum-binders at Rs 27.50 lakh and two super seeders to strengthen harvesting and sowing operations.

To improve access to irrigation at the farm level, 470 petrol, diesel and portable irrigation pumps of up to 15 HP will be provided at a cost of Rs 47 lakh.

In a push towards technology-enabled agriculture, ten Kisan Drones will be introduced through Custom Hiring Centres, including eight for the Agriculture Department in Jammu Division and two in Kashmir Division.