CS led SEC approves Rs 751.46 cr disaster recovery projects

*Reviews cyber crime prevention framework

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 6: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired the 2nd meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) for 2026-27 under the Disaster Management framework and approved a series of proposals aimed at accelerating post-disaster recovery, strengthening disaster preparedness and enhancing the response capacity across Jammu and Kashmir.

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The meeting was attended by the concerned Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, senior officers of the Finance Department, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), and other stakeholder departments.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon all implementing departments to ensure timely execution of the approved projects with complete adherence to the prescribed technical standards, transparency and quality parameters so that the affected communities receive the intended benefits without delay.

He further directed the departments whose projects are yet to be submitted, despite approval of funds by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), to expedite the process and furnish their proposals within the next few days.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that the entire basket of funds earmarked for the Union Territory should be fully utilized in a planned and efficient manner to execute disaster mitigation, restoration and protection works for the larger welfare and safety of the people.

During the meeting, the Committee approved projects worth Rs 751.46 cr under the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) funding for Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate reconstruction and restoration of critical public infrastructure damaged during the disasters of 2025.

The approved projects pertain to sectors including Roads and Bridges, Power, School Education, Health, Social Welfare and Agriculture Production. These projects comprise 1,033 individual works and activities to be executed by the respective departments in accordance with the Recovery and Reconstruction Guidelines, approvals conveyed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), sector-wise recommendations of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the PDNA report.

The Committee was informed that the High-Level Committee (HLC) of the Government of India had approved Rs 1,534.58 crore for Jammu and Kashmir based on the recommendations of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Sub-Committee of the National Executive Committee.

The SEC also approved Rs 33.19 Cr worth of recovery projects for District Ramban under the PDNA undertaken following the April 2025 disaster. The approved interventions cover the sectors of Education, Animal Husbandry & Livestock, Roads and Bridges, Housing, and Irrigation & Flood Control. These projects will facilitate restoration of essential public infrastructure and services in the affected areas.

To strengthen disaster preparedness and enable prompt response to emergencies, the Committee approved the release of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) assistance to all the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and Divisional Commissioners. Under the approved package, Rs 2 crore each will be released to every District Disaster Management Authority, while Rs 1 crore each will be provided to the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir divisions for meeting emergent disaster management requirements and enhancing institutional preparedness.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary today chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the progress made in strengthening the cyber crime prevention framework and expediting the operationalisation of the Digital Arrest prevention mechanism across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, Home; Additional Director General of Police (CID); Commissioner Secretary, IT; Commissioner Secretary, Law; Inspector General of Police (Crime), Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime), SP Operations and other senior officers. Officers stationed outside Srinagar participated in the meeting through virtual mode.

Undertaking a comprehensive review of the initiatives, the Chief Secretary directed that progress on cyber crime prevention and implementation of the Digital Arrest mechanism be monitored on a monthly basis to ensure adherence to timelines and effective inter-departmental coordination. He stressed the need for completing all statutory, administrative and technical requirements within the stipulated timeframe so that the system is made fully functional and operational without delay.

The Chief Secretary further directed the concerned departments to ensure that the progress is uploaded on the Pragati Portal by July 20 without any fail. He instructed the departments to submit all pending proposals and requisite documentation within the prescribed timeline to facilitate the issuance of necessary government orders for its seamless operationalisation.

Highlighting the growing challenge posed by cyber frauds and online financial crimes, the Chief Secretary underscored the importance of building institutional capacity through sustained training and skill enhancement of officials associated with cyber crime investigation and digital enforcement.