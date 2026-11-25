When a senior-most administrator chooses to see things for himself rather than rely on files and presentations, it sends a message that no memorandum can. Chief Secretary Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav's extensive inspection of sports infrastructure and training facilities in Jammu, covering the M.A. Stadium and the Khel Gaon complex at Nagrota, is precisely such a signal. That it comes within days of his taking charge makes the impact all the greater. Taken together with his recent visit to Raghunath Bazar, the pattern is unmistakable. The CS means business. He is evidently willing to go the extra mile, literally, to assess matters personally, and he will not hesitate to do so. The message is plain: there is no place for excuses or complacency.

The inspection was thorough. At M.A. Stadium, he toured the main stadium and the Khelo India Centres, where athletes train in disciplines ranging from gymnastics and judo to kabaddi and roller skating. At Khel Gaon, he examined the construction of the 300-bedded Youth Hostel, the athletics facilities, the cycling track, the football turf and the Indoor Stadium. He also reviewed the achievements of various disciplines, the calendar of forthcoming events and the preparations for them. Equally welcome was his engagement with the athletes themselves. By speaking to players, budding sportspersons and coaches about training schedules, competitions and the upgrades they need, he gathered first-hand feedback that no official report can fully capture. His encouragement to set higher goals and bring laurels to Jammu and Kashmir, and his participation in some of the activities, will have meant a great deal to young sportspersons. His assurance that genuine proposals will receive timely consideration, provided they are backed by proactive planning and demonstrable progress, strikes the right balance between support and accountability.

The Chief Secretary's familiarity with central schemes is also reassuring. His insistence that the opportunities under Khelo India and Fit India be used to the fullest is a sound approach, since such schemes are worth little unless they translate into tracks, turfs, coaches and equipment. His call for judicious use of available space, including exploring a dedicated gymnasium at Khel Gaon, reflects practical thinking. Jammu and Kashmir has already excelled in several sports at national and international levels. The talent is abundant, and what it needs is timely intervention, sound infrastructure and encouragement. The Chief Secretary's visit, his suggestions and his words of guidance can make a real difference.