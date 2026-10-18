CS lays foundation stone for restoration of Vittal Bhairav Temple in Rainawari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR Oct 17: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the revival and restoration of the historic Vittal Bhairav Temple at Motiyar, Rainawari, in Srinagar district, marking a significant step towards preserving Kashmir's rich cultural and architectural heritage.

The restoration project is being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 2.84 crore under the Government's heritage conservation initiative. The project aims to preserve the temple's historical, religious and cultural significance.

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Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation Dr Basharat Qayoom, Director Archives, representatives of the Kashmiri Pandit community and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

During his visit, the Chief Secretary reviewed various components of the proposed restoration project and directed the concerned officers to expedite the work while ensuring strict adherence to prescribed timelines and quality standards.

Emphasising the importance of the project, Atal Dulloo said the restoration and conservation efforts were aimed at reviving the temple's decades old glory and preserving its architectural and cultural heritage.

He said the initiative reflected the Government's commitment to conserving the region's heritage while recognising the cultural contributions of different communities of Kashmir's diverse social fabric.

The Chief Secretary observed that the temple holds considerable historical, cultural and religious significance and represents an important part of Kashmir's shared heritage. He expressed hope that the restoration work would help preserve its aesthetic appeal, heritage value and social significance for future generations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, Chief Planning Officer Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Joint Commissioners of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation Syed Abu Qasim and Nuzhat Qureshi, Superintending Engineer R&B Tatheer Manzoor, along with Officers from the R&B, PHE, KPDCL, SMC, Police, Revenue and other concerned departments, were present on the occasion.