CS Lays Foundation Stone For Dharamshala Restoration At Mata Kantiyani Bhagwati Asthapan, Kakran

KULGAM, Aug 2: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today laid the foundation stone for revival and restoration of the historic Dharamshala at Mata Kantiyani Bhagwati Asthapan, Kakran, in Kulgam district.

The restoration project, being executed by the PWD (R&B) Division, D.H. Pora, has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹2.84 crore. The initiative is aimed at preserving the religious, cultural, and historical significance of the Dharamshala while providing improved facilities for the pilgrims and visitors.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of conserving the heritage sites and strengthening the public infrastructure. He said the project would not only enhance the experience of devotees but also promote religious tourism and contribute to the socio-economic development of the region. He stressed the need for timely completion of the work while ensuring the highest standards of quality and heritage conservation.

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During his visit, the Chief Secretary also interacted with the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Shahzad Alam, briefed the Chief Secretary on the proposed restoration works and highlighted the district administration's ongoing efforts to preserve heritage assets and improve civic amenities across the district.

Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, underlined the cultural and historical significance of the Dharamshala.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was also attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Kulgam, Anayat Ali Choudhary, ADDC, Altaf Ahmad Khan, ACD, Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B) Division D.H. Pora, other officers of the district administration, officials of the PWD (R&B) Division D.H. Pora, representatives of the Kashmiri Pandit community and other concerned officials.