CS Kundra undertakes Two-Day tour of Changthang, reviews development projects and public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 08 : Chief Secretary, UT Ladakh, Ashish Kundra undertook a two-day tour of Changthang district to assess the progress of developmental works, inspect key public infrastructure projects, and interact with residents across several remote villages, including Korzok, Puga, and Kharnak.

The Chief Secretary was accompanied by Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, Bhanu Prabha; Administrative Secretary, Public Works Department, Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary; Deputy Commissioner, Changthang, Nitish Kumar; Superintendent of Police, Changthang, Abbass Jafari; Chief Engineer, Power Development Department, Tsewang Paljor; Assistant Director, Sheep Husbandry Department, Dr. Asif; Consultant/OSD, Moses Kunzang along with other concerned officers.

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On the first day of the tour, the Chief Secretary visited Korzok village, where he held an interaction with local representatives and members of the public.

A delegation led by former Councillor Karma Namdak highlighted several issues concerning the village, including poor telecommunications connectivity, the need to establish a Tsangda system, enhancement of employment opportunities at J&K Bank, and early completion of the under-construction primary school.

Another delegation representing the Tibetan Refugee communities of Sumdho and Chumur requested the construction of a community hall and raised other developmental concerns on their settlements.

During the visit, the Chief Secretary also inspected the ongoing construction of the PWD Rest House at Korzok and reviewed the progress of the project. He directed the concerned executing agencies to ensure timely completion while maintaining the prescribed quality standards.

On the second day, Ashish Kundra visited the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Korzok, where he interacted with the medical staff and enquired about the availability of healthcare services, infrastructure, manpower and operational challenges. He assured the health officials that their concerns would be examined appropriately.

During his visit to Puga, the Chief Secretary interacted with public delegations and local representatives from Angkong, Samad, Sumdho and Thukjey villages.

The delegations highlighted various public issues, including improvement of mobile and internet connectivity, resolution of the land dispute at Serchu, implementation of the proposed solar power project, construction of PVC shelters for shepherds and yak herders, completion of road infrastructure, and other developmental requirements of the area.

The tour concluded with the Chief Secretary's visit to the Government High School, Gya, where he was received by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kharu.

He interacted with the teaching staff, students and local representatives from adjoining villages.

Throughout the tour, the Chief Secretary patiently heard the grievances and suggestions of the residents and assured them that all genuine issues would be examined in coordination with the concerned departments.

He directed the officers to ensure regular monitoring of developmental works and emphasised the need for timely implementation of projects aimed at improving infrastructure and public service delivery in the remote areas of Changthang.