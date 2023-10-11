CS interacts with newly appointed ALRs/DLOs

*Asks them to defend underprivileged people

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today met the newly appointed Assistant Legal Remembrancers (ALRs)/ District Litigation Officers (DLOs) in presence of the Secretary Law, Achal Sethi here.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary impressed upon these candidates to work with full dedication and honesty and defend all the cases on behalf of the government with full vigour. He sensitized them about the nature of their work and asked them to defend the weak and underprivileged upholding the highest standards of professionalism.

Dr Mehta enjoined upon them to keep the ethics paramount over every other concern. He observed that only society built on right values and morality can flourish in long run. He advised them to be hard on criminals involved in narcotic trade and malpractices in the society as eventually it is the court of law that has to dispense the justice to everyone. He maintained that the society has to be based on principles of justice and fair play.

He also observed that the law of limitation act describes the timeframe under which justice can be sought. He made out that by better legal counseling the time for administration of justice can be reduced significantly. He encouraged them to use their acumen in putting forth best defense in support of the UT government that eventually translates into defending the rights of common people.

He called upon them to support merit as they have been selected on merit basis only. He stated that it is evident from their diverse backgrounds that people now despite from poor families are able to government jobs on the basis of merit. He made out that the time favors hard work and people aspiring of seeking government jobs should work accordingly.

Later on the Secretary Law, Achal Sethi distributed the appointment orders among the 32 ALRs/DLOs who were recently selected by the J&K Public Service Commission after the due selection process as per the prescribed norms.