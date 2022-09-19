CS inspects renovation works at Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today visited Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex and inspected the progress of restoration and conservation work being carried out there.

Principal Secretary Higher Education and Information, Rohit Kansal, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa, Director Tourism Nityanand Rai, Commissioner JMC Rahul Yadav, Director Museum and Archives Pardeep Kumar, Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, Deepika K Sharma, Addl. CEO Smart City Project Jammu Hitesh Gupta and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Dr. Mehta took a round of different segments and sections of the Mubarak Mandi Complex and sought a detailed briefing on the progress of the ongoing restoration and renovation works. He inspected the progress and quality of work which is at different phases of completion.

The Executive Director MMHC, apprised the CS regarding progress of works including adaptive use of library building into cafeteria at Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex which will be completed within 15 month from the date of starting with an estimated cost of Rs.3.14 crore.

It was informed that the works regarding Cafeteria included dismantling of existing RCC slab for laying of traditional roofing, providing and fixing of traditional furniture, sanitary and electric fitting.

Regarding present status of work, it was informed that dismantling of first floor and basement roof is completed and structural stitching is also completed for South-western end of the building where as procurement of ISMB and wooden joist for laying of traditional roof for basement is under progress.

The Chief Secretary issued specific directions to the concerned for expediting the pace of renovation works at Mubarak Mandi as the complex is expected to become a major tourist attraction of Jammu City.

He directed the concerned officers to expedite the progress of work by increasing manpower and ensure that all the executed works are completed within set timelines.

He also instructed the Executive Director to be in regular touch with contractors, consultants for resolving minor issues, if any, for speedy completion of all the ongoing works.

The Chief Secretary instructed the executing agencies to take special care for maintaining the aesthetic ambience of the prestigious heritage complex.