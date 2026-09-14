CS inspects progress on High Security Prison at Dambra in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 13: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today visited the construction site of the High Security Prison coming up at Dambra, Tehsil Mahanpur in Kathua district and reviewed the progress of ongoing works.

The Chief Secretary took stock of the progress of various components of the project. He was apprised that work on different sections of the prison complex besides other related buildings and amenities is nearing completion. He asked for completing the remaining works at the earliest while ensuring adherence to the prescribed quality standards.

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Principal Secretary Home, Chandraker Bharti; DGP Prisons Deepak Kumar; Special DG (Coordination), S.J.M. Gillani; Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma; SSP Kathua Mohita Sharma; ADC Kathua Mahima Madan; ADC Billawar Vishavjeet Singh; SP High Prison Jail Dambra Rahul Charak and other concerned officers were present during the visit.