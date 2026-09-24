CS inaugurates renovated Shital Nath Temple in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today inaugurated the renovated Shital Nath Temple in Srinagar, describing it as an important part of the city's heritage.

Dulloo said the temple is believed to be associated with one of the Ashta Bhairavas, regarded as protectors of Srinagar, and stressed the need to preserve such heritage sites for future generations.

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The renovation work began in 2023 and has now been completed. Dulloo appreciated the Sanatan Dharma Sabha for maintaining the temple for nearly a century.

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He recalled that after the temple was damaged in 1991, the Sabha undertook repairs and resumed religious activities.

The Chief Secretary said the temple was historically not only a religious place but also a centre for community gatherings and celebrations, including Janmashtami and Basant Panchami.

On the issue of books being reviewed, Dulloo said the checking was part of a regular process and that banned books should not remain in government schools.