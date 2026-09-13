CS inaugurates one day workshop on AI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: A one-day workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) use cases organised by the MeitY AI CoE at IIT Jammu, bringing together senior Government officials, AI solution providers, academicians, researchers, startups and technology innovators to identify practical AI applications for Jammu and Kashmir, was held here today.

The workshop was inaugurated by Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, who participated in the deliberations and provided guidance on taking forward AI-led interventions across departments.

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The workshop was organised pursuant to the directions of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, with the objective of translating identified AI opportunities into measurable, implementable and scalable pilot initiatives across various Government departments.

Senior departmental officials interacted with representatives of more than 20 organisations, including industry partners, startups, NGOs and academic institutions, which presented over 30 AI-based solutions for potential pilot implementation.

The workshop highlighted that successful adoption of AI in governance requires consideration of factors beyond technological capability.

Discussions focused on measurable public value, responsible use of data, affordability, sustainability, scalability and integration with existing departmental workflows.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu, stressed the need to strengthen collaboration among Government, academia, industry, startups and technology providers to develop and deploy solutions addressing the specific requirements of Jammu and Kashmir.

The workshop was described as an important step towards establishing a structured mechanism for identifying, evaluating, piloting and scaling AI applications for public-sector use in the Union Territory.

The initiative aims to strengthen the link between technological innovation and Government priorities by enabling departments to identify AI use cases capable of improving efficiency, service delivery, decision-making and citizen outcomes.

The workshop concluded with deliberations on the way forward for the identified use cases and continued collaboration towards building AI-enabled, efficient, responsive and citizen-centric governance in Jammu and Kashmir.