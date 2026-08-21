CS inaugurates knockout phase; says tourney brings together youth from Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh

Chinar Premier League 2026

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Aug 20: The historic Chinar Premier League (CPL) 2026 entered its much-awaited knockout stage today with a spectacular ceremony held at General Bipin Rawat Stadium, Baramulla, witnessing a massive gathering of around 6,000 spectators, including school students and sports lovers.

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Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo inaugurated the tourney while Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services & Sports Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, attended the event as the guest of honour.

The ceremony commenced with the national song followed by the National Anthem and featured vibrant cultural performances by the local school bands, adding colour and patriotic fervour to the grand sporting occasion.

The inaugural knockout match was played between Sheeri Blasters and Downtown Bijbera, marking the beginning of the decisive phase of the tournament.

"The CPL 2026 has emerged as a major sporting platform, bringing together the young athletes from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and providing them an inclusive space to connect, compete and showcase their talent", asserted the Chief Secretary.

The league phase witnessed unprecedented participation and public engagement, with 1.6 million viewers, around 1,600 athletes, 79 competing teams and 81 matches across eight venues. The teams were selected from 130 applicants and divided into 26 pools with 32 teams qualifying for the knockout stage.

Spearheaded by the Indian Army in partnership with BCF, the CPL goes beyond competitive cricket by promoting youth engagement, community participation, sportsmanship and social cohesion. The initiative aims to create a vibrant platform where young people can express themselves through sport and contribute towards a positive and empowered society.

The event was attended by Major General Manoj Joshi, GOC Dagger Division; Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr. S.F. Hamid, Brigadier M.B. Singh, Commander, 79 Mountain Brigade; Gurinder Pal Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla; and the Commanding Officer, 46 Rashtriya Rifles, besides other senior officers and officials from the civil administration, police and Army, officers of the Youth Services & Sports Department, sports personalities, players, students and public.

The grand commencement of the knockout phase marked another significant milestone for the CPL 2026, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for cricket and the power of sport to bring communities together.