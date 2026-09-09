CS highlights film policy, skilling, single-window clearances as key enablers

IFFJK opens dialogue on building J&K into sustainable cinematic ecosystem

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 8: The second day of the first International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK-2026) witnessed an engaging policy dialogue on the prospects of building a sustainable cinematic ecosystem in the Union Territory, with Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo emphasising the need to create an enabling environment for local talent, filmmaking, film education and investment.

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Participating in a panel discussion on “How the J&K Film Policy, Single-Window Clearances, and Incentives Can Build a Sustainable Local Cinematic Ecosystem”, moderated by noted film critic and journalist Mayank Shekhar, the Chief Secretary, along with Commissioner Secretary, Information Department, R. Alice Vaz, dwelt upon the initiatives already undertaken by the Government and the measures being planned to give further impetus to filmmaking and film tourism in J&K.

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Dulloo while speaking said that the people of J&K have a natural affinity towards the creative world and recalled the region’s close association with the film fraternity during the 1970s and 1980s, when its landscapes and locations were extensively connected with the film industry.

He expressed that IFFJK has been conceived as a platform to renew these connections and channel the creative energies of the region’s youth towards filmmaking and its allied professions.

He said that the festival provides an ideal platform to deliberate upon the possibilities and potential that J&K offers to the film industry and, more importantly, to evolve a clear roadmap for carrying the momentum forward after the festival.

He pointed out that cinema is a collective endeavour and that the people seen on the screen or stage constitute only one part of a much larger industry comprising a wide range of professionals whose contribution is essential to bringing a production to life.

On the ease of filming in J&K, the Chief Secretary emphasised the need to continuously remove procedural bottlenecks faced by filmmakers and production houses. He observed that the Single Window Clearance System needs further strengthening and simplification, while the proposed Ease of Doing Business Bill is expected to bring further deregulation and facilitate a smoother business environment for the industry.

Commissioner Secretary, Information, R. Alice Vaz, while elaborating on the J&K Film Policy, outlined the incentives presently available for film shootings in the Union Territory and the additional benefits extended to regional filmmakers and productions having significant local participation.

She explained that the policy has been designed not merely to attract external productions but also to encourage local filmmakers, artists and creative talent, thereby creating greater opportunities for people associated with the film industry within J&K.

She also highlighted the incentives available for films having more than 50 per cent of their shooting in J&K, along with provisions encouraging the engagement of local artists and other personnel.

The day-2 proceedings of IFFJK-2026 also featured a diverse range of creative, technical and policy-oriented sessions across SKICC Srinagar. A Masterclass on directing romantic comedies was conducted by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, while an In-Conversation Session with cinematographer Anil Mehta explored the role of framing, lighting and other visual elements in creating narrative subtext beyond written dialogue.

Furthermore four panel discussions further expanded the festival’s engagement with contemporary cinema and its evolving ecosystem. In Hall 2, a panel moderated by Dhwani Desai explored the convergence of traditional regional art forms with animation, Artificial Intelligence and CGI and the possibilities of creating new authorial voices through emerging technologies. The discussion featured Sanat P. C., Ujjwal Nirgudkar, Hetal Soliya, Jitin Masand, Bharath Laxmipati, Jividha Sharma and Kanika Gautam.

In addition to that the Hall 3 hosted a festival selection round table moderated by Sourav Kanti Datta, with C. S. Venkateshwaran, Siladitya Sen, Nirmal Dhar and Reema Borah deliberating on the changing landscape of independent cinema, curation and access.

The day concluded with an acting-focused panel moderated by Mandar Bam, featuring Sulakhyana Barua, Rahul Bhatt and Ashoke Viswanathan, who discussed the creative demands, preparation and collaborative processes involved in developing memorable characters for the screen.

Ubaid Shakeel, a content creator from Shopian, said the festival had given local artists a platform to showcase their talent and encouraged aspiring artists to pursue their ambitions. “If you have the talent for anything, you should come here. It is open,” Shakeel said, calling for greater recognition of talent in villages and districts across Jammu and Kashmir.

Local radio jockey Rafiq said the festival was particularly important because the region has thousands of stories that could be turned into films but local filmmakers need guidance on how to present and take those stories to global audiences. He said master classes, panel discussions and workshops were helping participants understand the filmmaking process, from developing a story and creating its backstory to taking a finished film to international platforms.

Garima Slatia, a media student at Kashmir University, said the festival was a valuable opportunity for students interested in filmmaking, content creation and media. “The master classes are being given by the best experts. So, this is a great opportunity for all media students,” she said.

Filmmaker, actor and producer Jivitha Sharma welcomed the festival, saying it could help showcase Jammu and Kashmir’s landscapes and stories through filmmaking and storytelling.

Filmmaker Kaninka Gautam, who is from Udhampur, said the festival could help bring the region’s local talent and culture to a global audience.