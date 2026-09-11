CS Dulloo Reviews Framework For UT-Level Project Monitoring Group

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: Jammu & Kashmir is set to establish a dedicated Project Monitoring Group (JK-PMG) on the lines of the National Project Monitoring Group (PMG) to ensure high-level monitoring of mega developmental projects and facilitate smooth, coordinated resolution of bottlenecks affecting their execution.

The institutional framework for replicating the national mechanism in the UT was presented before Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, by representatives of the National PMG. The proposed system is aimed at strengthening project oversight, improving inter-departmental coordination and ensuring timely intervention in matters involving land acquisition, statutory clearances, construction approvals and other implementation-related issues.

While speaking the Chief Secretary maintained that we should leverage technology to move from periodic status reporting to real-time, milestone-based project monitoring. He exuded hope that this comprehensive digital platform will enable us to track progress, identify critical gaps and take informed decisions based on reliable data.

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He further observed that a clearly defined escalation framework will ensure that issues are addressed at the level where they can be resolved, while matters requiring higher-level intervention are brought up without unnecessary delay. This will strengthen both administrative responsiveness and project accountability, he appreciated.

The Chief Secretary also impressed upon the National PMG team to undertake additional capacity-building sessions for local stakeholders, ensuring that they are fully conversant with the system, its workflow and the escalation mechanism along with adequately equipping them to take over its operations efficiently here.

Highlighting the significance of this monitoring group the Commissioner Secretary, PD&MD, R.Alice Vaz revealed that currently the National PMG monitors 61 projects in J&K, involving investments of ₹3.91 lakh crore with 130 active issues currently under review through National PMG portal.

She further added that the proposed JK-PMG would function under the overall supervision of the Chief Secretary, with a dedicated team of project experts and a designated administrative department responsible for day-to-day operations and coordination.

The group would monitor identified mega and strategically important projects, track milestones and pending approvals besides facilitating coordination among executing agencies and district administrations, and escalate unresolved issues for appropriate intervention.

The framework envisages a structured review mechanism comprising fortnightly departmental-level reviews by Administrative Secretaries/Heads of Departments, monthly reviews chaired by the Chief Secretary, besides the reviews at the highest government level chaired by the Chief Minister himself for matters requiring such consideration. This graduated arrangement would ensure that project-related issues are examined at the appropriate level and escalated wherever necessary.

It was demonstrated by the team that the proposed JK-PMG would leverage a digitized, cost-free portal with automated reporting and analytical capabilities. Under the envisaged workflow, project proponents would register projects and bottlenecks, sponsoring departments would verify the issues, and the concerned district administration or departments would undertake action for their resolution. Critical unresolved matters would be escalated to higher forums involving the concerned stakeholders for instant resolution of the issues at hand.

Later, the National PMG team conducted a sensitization workshop for officers and officials of the Planning Department and other concerned stakeholders, apprising them of the working, institutional architecture, digital workflow and escalation mechanism of the proposed JK-PMG. The workshop focused on the roles of various stakeholders in identifying, tracking and resolving project-related bottlenecks, while facilitating a common understanding of the operational processes required for its smooth implementation in the UT.