CS directs DCs to certify 100% coverage of eligible farmers under AgriStack

*Reviews district-wise progress of land records digitisation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the progress of digitisation of land records and implementation of AgriStack across Jammu and Kashmir.

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The meeting has a particular focus on district-wise progress in creation of Farmer IDs, generation of Unique Land Parcel Identification Numbers (ULPINs), digitisation and integration of cadastral maps through BhuNaksha and proposed integration of digitised land records with RBI's Unified Lending Interface (ULI).

The meeting besides ACS, Finance; was attended by Secretary, Revenue; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/ Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners; Managing Director, AgriStack; Director, Land Records; representatives of RBI, BISAG-N and NIC besides other concerned officers.

Taking a detailed district-wise appraisal of each component separately, the Chief Secretary enquired from Deputy Commissioners about the reasons for delays and the gaps between targets and achievements.

He directed the district administrations to ensure that no eligible farmer is left out of AgriStack or Farmer ID registration, and asked them to furnish certificates to this effect after due verification.

The Chief Secretary also directed the Deputy Commissioners to fix responsibility wherever undue delays are observed, besides conducting frequent field inspections to monitor both progress and quality. He further enjoined upon them to depute other concerned officers to undertake regular field inspections and submit weekly progress reports.

ACS Finance, Shailendra Kumar, stressed the need to prioritise farmers available in villages, observing that they constitute the overwhelming majority of the target population, while exceptional cases of absentees could be taken up subsequently.

He advised against generalising exceptions and urged the field agencies to make every effort to complete AgriStack work without further delay.

The ACS Finance also asked Deputy Commissioners to formulate specific operational guidelines for different situations encountered by field functionaries, so that procedural issues do not become a reason for delaying the work.

On this occasion the Secretary, Revenue, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, gave out instant solutions to the issues raised by DCs He also took this occasion to apprise the meeting that J&K has achieved 100 per cent digitisation coverage across its foundational land administrative units, covering all 20 districts, 207 tehsils and 6,818 villages.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of BhuNaksha and integration of cadastral maps with digitised land records. Under the prescribed six-step workflow, the process involves inventory and collection of Shajra/Mussavi maps, geo-referencing, Khasra-wise subdivision into daughter maps, topology and boundary checks, integration with Jamabandi/Record of Rights and field validation by Patwaris.

Out of 6,818 village maps, 6,468 have been handed over to BISAG-N, of which 6,049 have been received back. Geo-referencing of 425 maps is pending, while attribute tables for 5,754 maps have been completed.

The meeting was also apprised of the proposed integration of J&K's digitised land records with RBI's Unified Lending Interface (ULI) through specialised APIs.

The integration is envisaged to facilitate secure access to relevant land and farm-related information for agricultural lending, including landowner and land parcel details, farm parameters, mortgage details, crop information and flag-marking of existing loans.

The Chief Secretary directed all concerned agencies to work against fixed timelines and clearly assigned responsibilities.

Deputy Commissioners have been asked to complete locking of RoR/Jamabandi within one month of Farmer ID generation, complete Farmer ID generation in all bucketed villages and address unclaimed buckets and cross-district land parcels within two months.

The Chief Secretary stressed that the digitisation exercise should not remain confined to data generation, but must translate into accurate, updated and field-validated land records that enable faster citizen services, transparent land administration and easier access to institutional agricultural credit for all farmers in the days to come.