CS dedicates Socio-Economic Rehabilitation Centre for Drug Abuse victims at IMHANS

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 8: In a significant step towards strengthening the rehabilitation and socio-economic reintegration ecosystem for persons affected by substance abuse, the Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today dedicated to public the Rehabilitation Centre for District Srinagar at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Srinagar.

Those who were present on this occasion includes Principal Secretary Home; Commissioner Secretary, Health & Medical Education; Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Principal, GMC Srinagar; Head, IMHANS Srinagar and other faculty members and doctors of the institute.

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The Centre marks the operationalisation of the Phase-I pilot of the Rehabilitation & Socio-Economic Reintegration Scheme for Drug Abuse Victims, 2026, initiated by the Social Welfare Department in coordination with the Health & Medical Education Department, district administration and other concerned stakeholders.

After inaugurating the Centre, Chief Secretary went around the facility and took detailed note of the various facilities and spaces created for its functioning, including the doctors' rooms, patient and family counselling spaces and group therapy facilities, besides the arrangements for referral and emergency linkages.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts made in creating the Centre and expressed hope that it would serve as the beginning of a sustained and long-term rehabilitation journey for the victims, enabling them to regain confidence, reconnect with their families and communities and progressively return to productive and dignified lives.

He observed that the operationalisation of the Centre was an important first step towards translating the rehabilitation policy into a practical, ground-level mechanism and expressed the hope that the experience gained here would help in initiating and strengthening the implementation of the policy in other districts of J&K as well. He stressed that the pilot should generate practical learning for refining the framework and facilitating its subsequent expansion across the Union Territory.

The Commissioner Secretary, H&ME, M.Raju remarked that the centre has been envisaged as a comprehensive support mechanism extending beyond treatment and de-addiction to facilitate the rehabilitation, recovery, family engagement and socio-economic reintegration of beneficiaries.

The Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sarmed Hafeez remarked that the newly inaugurated Centre will bring together a multidisciplinary support framework involving medical assessment, counselling, social-work intervention, family engagement, case management, referral and follow-up, with a focus on developing an Individual Rehabilitation Plan for each beneficiary.

While describing the broad counters of the centre and its objectives, Principal, GMC Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Iffat Hassan Shah revealed that this Centre will facilitate coordination with community-level stakeholders, including ASHA workers, Self Help Groups and other frontline functionaries, thereby extending the rehabilitation process beyond institutional care and creating a stronger community-based support system.