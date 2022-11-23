CS chairs meeting of EC, approves 8.35 Cr action plan of Rehabilitation Council

Plan to benefit 6800 beneficiaries; saturate provision of tricycles among SAP

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 23: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired the Executive Council Meeting of the Council for Rehabilitation of Widows, Orphans, Handicapped & Old Persons (Victims of Militancy) established by Social Welfare Department (SWD), J&K.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Home; Commissioner Secretary, SWD; Executive Director, Rehabilitation Council; Representative from Department of Planning along with other concerned officers.

Dr Mehta enquired from the Council about its performance during previous year. He impressed upon them to accelerate the seeding of beneficiary accounts with Aadhar numbers. He directed them to complete the task within a month.

The Chief Secretary enjoined upon the Council that their work is of paramount importance. He asked them to provide timely assistance to all the victims and take all measures to rehabilitate them well.

He stressed on saturating the distribution of tricycles among all the Specially Abled Persons (SAP) as per the directions of the Lieutenant Governor of the UT. He directed that all the youth taken to different parts of the country under ‘WatankoJano’ programme should be facilitated in every manner and their stay made comfortable at every city they visit.

During the Council meeting it was revealed that an action plan of Rs 8.35 Cr has been formulated for the year 2022-23 for coverage of 6800 beneficiaries. It was stated that its components consists of pension of Rs 1000/month to widows, old aged persons and Specially Abled Persons besides marriage assistance of Rs 40000 to young widows or grown up daughters.

The meeting was also informed that the Council proposes to provide Motorized Tricycles to all the remaining registered 2700 cases of SAPs during the year as per the directions of the Lieutenant Governor. It was further informed that under ‘WatankoJano’ sponsored by Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI the Council is going to take about 500 children from its orphanages, Balashrams/Narineketan of the Department to cities like Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur, Hyderabad etc.