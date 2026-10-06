CS calls for accelerated action towards zero-casualty corridors

*Reviews implementation of Road Safety Action Plan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 5: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a high-level meeting to take comprehensive stock of the Road Safety Action Plan, accident data, i-RAD, black spot rectification, trauma care, digital enforcement and other road safety interventions across the Union Territory.

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The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, PWD; Principal Secretary, Home; Secretary, Transport Department; Inspector General of Police, Traffic; Transport Commissioner; Representatives from BRO; NHAI; NHIDCL and other concerned senior officers.

The Chief Secretary directed all the executing agencies to accord top priority to the time-bound rectification of identified black spots and hazardous stretches, stressing that every identified engineering deficiency should be addressed through short- and long-term corrective measures.

He also enjoined upon all concerned to maintain sustained momentum on road safety interventions and ensure that identified deficiencies are not allowed to persist.

Dulloo called upon all District Road Safety Committees (DRSCs), chaired by the respective District Magistrates, to meet mandatorily every month, closely monitor the i-RAD real-time accident dashboards, review accident-prone locations and ensure prompt rectification of residual infrastructure hazards.

Reviewing the key performance indicators, the Chief Secretary was informed by the Secretary, Transport Department, Avny Lavasa that concerted multi-departmental interventions have resulted in a significant decline in road fatalities revealing that against 1,090 fatalities recorded in 2024, the number has come down to 756 up to mid-September 2026, indicating steady progress towards the targets of restricting fatalities to 600 or below by 2027 and 450 by 2030.

Moreover it was further divulged that the total number of road accidents has also declined, with 4,222 accidents recorded during the current period against the 2024 baseline of 5,808.

The meeting was further apprised that 367 black spots have been identified by the Transport Commissioner, of which 165 have been audited by central agencies and 68 hotspots have already been completely rectified.

Giving special emphasis to the critical Golden Hour in saving accident victims, the Chief Secretary reviewed the findings of the first comprehensive UT-wide audit of 15 Level-III Trauma Centres, comprising eight in Jammu and seven in Kashmir.

The Health and Medical Education Department has prepared a blueprint too for upgrading these centres, including provision for additional manpower and advanced medical equipment, aimed at strengthening emergency response and trauma care facilities across J&K.

To extend technology-based traffic management to rural areas, a DPR for Rural ITMS has been prepared, covering 2,144 digital devices across 25 critical corridors and 195 rural junctions.

The meeting was informed that four Traffic Control Units are presently functional at Srinagar, Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur, while 13 additional sites are under revenue mutation for further expansion.

Reviewing capacity-building initiatives, the Chief Secretary was informed that the infrastructure of the Institute of Driver Training and Research (IDTR), Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, has been completed. Additionally under the Government-approved partnership with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the institute is scheduled to commence operations from next month with a 45-day commercial driving training curriculum to be started there.

Concluding the Chief Secretary stressed the need for moving beyond isolated interventions towards a data-driven, coordinated and outcome-oriented road safety framework, with the ultimate objective of developing zero-casualty corridors across Jammu & Kashmir.