CS Atal Dulloo Reviews PMGSY Progress In Jammu And Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Jul 14: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of works being executed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) across the Union Territory.

During the review, the Chief Secretary took a comprehensive stock of the physical and financial progress achieved under PMGSY Phases I, II and III, besides examining the implementation strategy and future roadmap for PMGSY-IV, which is the largest rural connectivity programme undertaken in Jammu & Kashmir so far.

While reviewing the implementation of PMGSY-IV, the Chief Secretary described the scale of investment envisaged under the programme as phenomenal, observing that it reflects the Government's unwavering commitment towards strengthening rural infrastructure and ensuring equitable development across Jammu & Kashmir.

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He said the unprecedented investment in rural road connectivity would not only provide all-weather access to far-flung habitations but also serve as a catalyst for socio-economic transformation by improving access to education, healthcare, markets, tourism and employment opportunities.

Expressing satisfaction over the substantial progress achieved under the PMGSY, the Chief Secretary, however, stressed that the handful of projects still pending under the earlier phases must be completed without any further delay. He directed the Public Works (R&B) Department to fix responsibility for inordinate delays wherever warranted and ensure greater accountability in project execution.

The Chief Secretary further impressed upon the Department to adopt a coordinated approach with the Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and the Forest Department for expeditious resolution of all pending bottlenecks, particularly those relating to forest clearances, land-related issues, utility shifting and other statutory approvals that have impeded the timely completion of certain projects.

Emphasising the need for close field-level monitoring, the Chief Secretary directed all Deputy Commissioners to personally review the progress of PMGSY projects in their respective districts at regular intervals and facilitate inter-departmental coordination to remove obstacles hindering execution.

He instructed that every effort should be made to ensure completion of all balance works well before the stipulated sunset dates of the respective PMGSY phases, while simultaneously maintaining the momentum of implementation under PMGSY-IV so that the pace of progress remains steady, timely and outcome-oriented.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Anil Kumar Singh, reiterated the Department's firm commitment towards the timely completion of all pending works sanctioned under the earlier phases of PMGSY. He made out that the focused efforts are underway to fast-track forest and statutory clearances, expedite the tendering and award of newly sanctioned works, and ensure early commencement of projects on the ground.

The ACS further stated that the Department is vigorously pursuing fresh sanctions from the Ministry of Rural Development for the remaining eligible unconnected habitations so that the objective of providing all-weather road connectivity to every eligible rural settlement in Jammu & Kashmir is achieved within the shortest possible time.

The Chief Secretary was informed that out of 3,437 roads sanctioned under PMGSY-I, II and III, as many as 3,332 roads have already been completed, representing an overall achievement of 96.9 percent. Against a sanctioned road length of 20,801.43 kilometres, a total of 19,865.36 kilometres has been completed, providing all-weather connectivity to remote and underserved rural areas across the Union Territory. Similarly, 260 Long Span Bridges (LSBs) have been completed out of 305 sanctioned under these phases.

The meeting was further informed that cumulative expenditure of over ₹13,526 Cr has been incurred under PMGSY-I, II and III, reflecting the scale of investment made towards transforming rural connectivity across Jammu & Kashmir.

Reviewing PMGSY-IV, the Chief Secretary noted that the programme marks a major expansion of rural road infrastructure in the Union Territory. Under the first two batches of PMGSY-IV, 646 roads with a total sanctioned length of 3,381 kilometres and an estimated cost of ₹7,790 Cr have been approved for connecting 792 habitations.

Elaborating it was divulged that Batch-I (2025-26) comprises 316 roads covering 1,781 kilometres at a sanctioned cost of ₹4,224 Cr, of which 235 works have already commenced on the ground. Expenditure of nearly ₹270 Cr has been incurred so far under this batch. In Batch-I (2026-27), all 330 sanctioned roads have been technically sanctioned and tendered, with the tendering process at advanced stages.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the Government's resolve to strengthen rural infrastructure and accelerate socio-economic development through enhanced connectivity in every corner of Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by senior officers including the ACS, Public Works (R&B) Department; Commissioner Secretary, Forests; Chief Engineer, PMGSY, Jammu/Kashmir and field functionaries connected with the implementation of the flagship rural road connectivity programme.