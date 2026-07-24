CS Atal Dulloo Reviews Arrangements For 80th Independence Day Celebrations

SRINAGAR, Jul 24: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a high-level meeting of senior officers of the Civil Administration and Police to review the preparations for the 80th Independence Day celebrations across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary took a comprehensive review of the arrangements being put in place for the main Independence Day functions at Srinagar and Jammu, besides celebrations to be held at the district, sub-division, tehsil, block and Panchayat levels across the Union Territory.

Emphasising the significance of the national occasion, Dulloo directed all the concerned departments to ensure meticulous planning and seamless coordination for the successful conduct of the celebrations. He stressed that all arrangements should be completed well in advance to facilitate smooth participation of dignitaries, students and the general public.

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Reviewing the cultural programmes, the Chief Secretary called for showcasing the rich cultural heritage and composite traditions of Jammu and Kashmir through high-quality performances. He emphasised greater participation of school students and youth to instil patriotism and national pride.

He also directed the Police and Traffic authorities to ensure comprehensive security arrangements and effective traffic management around all venues so that participants and visitors do not face any inconvenience.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, Dulloo instructed the concerned departments to make adequate arrangements for drinking water, shaded seating, medical assistance and emergency response facilities, particularly for school children and other participants.

The Chief Secretary further stressed upon maintaining high standards of sanitation, uninterrupted power supply, proper illumination and beautification of venues. He directed the concerned departments to ensure that all public utilities remain fully functional during the celebrations.

He asked the Information Department to install and thoroughly test the Public Address System (PAS) and other audio-visual equipment well before the full-dress rehearsal, while maintaining adequate backup arrangements to address any unforeseen eventuality.

Dulloo also instructed all Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to illuminate major government buildings, offices, bridges and other iconic public infrastructure to commemorate the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

He directed the district administrations to issue invitations to public representatives, freedom fighters, ex-servicemen, families of martyrs, eminent citizens and other invitees well in advance to facilitate their participation in the celebrations.

During the meeting, officers informed that contingents of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Armed Police, CRPF, BSF, IRP, Lady Police, Fire & Emergency Services, NCC, NSS and various educational institutions would participate in the ceremonial parade and cultural programmes at the main venues.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements relating to sanitation, healthcare, drinking water, power supply, transport, seating, parking, emergency services and other logistical requirements. The concerned officers assured the Chair that all arrangements would be completed in a timely manner and reviewed regularly to ensure flawless conduct of the celebrations.

It was informed that full-dress rehearsals for the Independence Day celebrations would be conducted prior to August 15 to ensure smooth execution of all ceremonial events across the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, ADGPs, IGPs, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, Director Information, Directors of School Education (Jammu/Kashmir), Directors of Health Services (Jammu/Kashmir), senior officers of the Police and Civil Administration, besides representatives of various security agencies.