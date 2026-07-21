CS Atal Dulloo Participates In Murti Pratishthan Divas Celebrations At Uma Bhagwati Shrine Anantnag

ANANTNAG, Jul 21: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today visited the Mata Uma Bhagwati Shrine at Umanagri, Brariangan, Shangus, to participate in the celebrations of the Murti Pratishthan Divas, being observed with religious fervour through a two-day Yagya and other spiritual programmes organised by the Uma Bhagwati Asthapan Trust here.

The Chief Secretary, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, paid obeisance at the shrine and sought the blessings of the deity for peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He also participated in the Kalash Pooja and the sacred rituals performed as part of the Murti Pratishthan celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, along with senior officers of the district administration and a large gathering of devotees and members of the Trust, was also present on the occasion.

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Referring to the ongoing heritage conservation initiatives at the shrine, the Chief Secretary said that the Government remains committed to safeguarding such places of immense historical and spiritual importance. He added that the project being undertaken for the shrine would be incorporated with additional works required for improving facilities and preserving the sanctity of the shrine in a holistic manner.

On this occasion, the Uma Bhagwati Asthapan Trust expressed its gratitude to the Chief Secretary for sparing time to participate in the celebrations and for his assurance of continued support towards the preservation and development of the historic shrine.

The Trust also placed on record its appreciation for the proactive role played by the Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, in ensuring effective coordination among all concerned departments for making comprehensive arrangements for the smooth and successful conduct of the religious function.