CS Atal Dulloo Directs Rationalization Of Departmental Cadres And Timely Conduct Of DPCs

SRINAGAR, Jun 18: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a high-level meeting of Administrative Secretaries to review the status of updation of Recruitment Rules (RRs) across departments and assess the progress made in holding Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) for government employees.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary undertook a comprehensive department-wise review of the Recruitment Rules pertaining to both Gazetted and Subordinate Services and emphasized the need for their timely revision in line with evolving administrative requirements and technological advancements.

Observing that the nature of governance and service delivery has undergone significant transformation over the years, the Chief Secretary stressed the importance of aligning departmental structures with contemporary needs. He underscored the necessity of identifying posts that have become redundant over time and strengthening those that are critical for efficient functioning of departments.

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To carry forward this exercise in a structured manner, the Chief Secretary directed the constitution of a core team under the leadership of the Commissioner Secretary, ARI & Trainings Department, with representatives from the General Administration Department (GAD), Finance Department, Law Department and the concerned departments. The team shall undertake a comprehensive review of departmental cadres and manpower requirements in the coming weeks to ensure optimum utilization of human resources across government departments.

The Chief Secretary further emphasized that updated Recruitment Rules are essential for enhancing administrative efficiency, ensuring transparent career progression for employees and creating opportunities for induction of skilled manpower possessing qualifications suited to modern governance requirements. He called upon all departments to expedite the process of revising and finalizing their Recruitment Rules within stipulated timelines.

ReviewingthestatusofDepartmentalPromotionCommittees,theChiefSecretarystressedtheimportanceofconductingDPCsinatimelyandregularmannertofacilitatecareeradvancementofemployeesandmaintainmotivationwithintheworkforce.Hedirectedalldepartmentstoremovebottlenecksandensurethateligibleemployeesreceivepromotionswithoutunduedelay.

The meeting also deliberated on the framework and skill sets required for recruitment of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Discussions were held regarding the work being undertaken by the committee constituted earlier by the General Administration Department to examine the issue and formulate suitable recommendations for future recruitment.

Speaking during the discussions on recruitment of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, Shailendra Kumar, advised all Administrative Secretaries to clearly articulate the nature of skills and competencies required from MTS personnel in their respective departments.

He observed that such an exercise would help in discerning the evolving role of MTS employees across departments and facilitate informed decision-making regarding their recruitment, deployment and capacity building.

Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, M. Raju, informed the meeting about the number of DPCs conducted by various departments across different cadres and presented details of employees promoted since October 2025. He also highlighted key challenges affecting timely conduct of DPCs, including pending litigations and delays in updating seniority lists, which have impacted the promotion process in several departments.

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary, ARI & Trainings Department, Shabnam Kamili, gave a detailed presentation on the status of Recruitment Rules currently under examination in the department. She apprised the meeting about cases that had been referred back to departments for compliance with observations and urged the concerned departments to resubmit the revised proposals at the earliest for expeditious processing.

The meeting also reviewed the functioning of the online portal developed for processing Recruitment Rules. It was informed that several departments have already submitted proposals through the portal and that all technical issues affecting its operation have been successfully resolved.

The meeting was further apprised that extensive capacity-building measures have been undertaken for departmental officers to facilitate effective use of the portal and ensure smooth, transparent and time-bound updation of Recruitment Rules across the Government

The Chief Secretary reiterated the Government's commitment towards modernizing human resource management practices, streamlining service structures and ensuring timely promotions, thereby enhancing administrative efficiency and improving service delivery to the people.