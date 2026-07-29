CS Atal Dulloo Assesses Progress Of RIDF Projects Worth Over ₹4,300 Cr

SRINAGAR, Jul 29: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) constituted for reviewing the implementation of NABARD projects being executed under various tranches of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the concerned departments to maintain a ready shelf of projects complete in all respects, including Administrative Approval and Technical Sanction, so that the same can be submitted to NABARD immediately upon the opening of a new RIDF tranche or receipt of sanction, thereby ensuring timely appraisal, approval and commencement of works without any avoidable delay.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that RIDF has emerged as one of the most significant sources of institutional finance for strengthening rural infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. He observed that the successful implementation of these projects is vital for improving rural connectivity, irrigation facilities, agricultural productivity, drinking water infrastructure, horticulture, fisheries and other essential public services.

Advertisement

He further instructed the departments to closely monitor the physical and financial progress of each project, conduct periodic field inspections, strengthen inter-departmental coordination and ensure compliance with NABARD guidelines. The executing agencies were also advised to maintain the highest standards of quality, transparency and accountability during project implementation.

On this occasion the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Shailendra Kumar underscored the need for regular monitoring at all administrative levels so that the benefits of RIDF investments reach efficiently to the intended beneficiaries. He suggested constitution of District level monitoring Committees under the respective Deputy Commissioners for time-bound implementation of such projects here.

A detailed presentation was made by CGM, NABARD informing the Committee that 908 projects sanctioned under RIDF Tranches XXVIII to XXXI involve a cumulative loan assistance of ₹4,303.08 crore, against which an amount of ₹2,301.48 crore has been disbursed so far. Additionally out of the total sanctioned projects, 157 projects have been completed, while 751 projects are presently under execution.

The Committee also reviewed the department-wise implementation status of RIDF projects. It was informed that the Public Works Department (PWD) accounts for the largest share with 660 projects involving a total loan assistance of ₹2,987.25 crore, followed by the Jal Shakti Department with 36 projects worth ₹491.93 crore, the Agriculture Production Department (APD) with 110 projects involving ₹414.27 crore, the Horticulture Department with 19 projects worth ₹104.52 crore, the Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries Department with 63 projects amounting to ₹190.14 crore, and H&ME with 20 projects involving ₹114.97 crore.

Overall, 908 projects with a cumulative loan assistance of ₹4,303.08 crore have been sanctioned under RIDF Tranches XXVIII to XXXI, against which ₹2,301.48 crore has been disbursed. A total of 157 projects have been completed, while 751 projects are under execution, with 193 Scheme Monitoring Proformas (SMPs) currently under monitoring.

The meeting concluded with a comprehensive review of department-wise progress, identification of critical issues requiring immediate intervention, and issuance of directions for ensuring timely completion of all ongoing RIDF projects across the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works (R&B); Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Director General, Resources; Chief General Manager, NABARD; and senior officers from Health, Jal Shakti and other concerned departments.