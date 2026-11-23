Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: Chief Secretary, Dr. Sajjan Singh Yadav, today undertook an extensive inspection of sports infrastructure and training facilities being operated by the Youth Services and Sports (YS&S) Department and the J&K Sports Council across Jammu city, covering the M.A. Stadium and Khel Gaon at Nagrota, to assess the availability of facilities, ongoing training activities and the scope for further strengthening the sports ecosystem here.

During the visit, the Chief Secretary interacted with players, budding athletes and coaches across various sporting disciplines to obtain first-hand feedback on the quality of training, infrastructure and other facilities available to them. He enquired about their training schedules, participation in forthcoming competitions and the requirements for upgrading existing facilities to help them improve their performance.

Advertisement

Encouraging the young sportspersons to pursue excellence in their respective disciplines, Dr. Yadav urged them to set higher goals and strive to bring laurels to Jammu and Kashmir through their performance in national and other competitive events. He also participated in several sporting activities during the inspection to motivate the young athletes and underline the importance of sports in everyday life.

Observing that sports play a vital role not only in maintaining physical fitness but also in fostering mental well-being, discipline, confidence and the overall development of an individual, the Chief Secretary emphasised the need to cultivate a vibrant sporting culture among the youth.

He enjoined upon the concerned sports bodies to ensure the best possible training facilities and infrastructure for aspiring athletes by making optimal use of the opportunities available under the Khelo India and Fit India initiatives. He stressed upon the need for judicious and productive utilisation of available space across sports complexes to accommodate more sporting activities and provide greater opportunities to the youth to hone their skills.

The Chief Secretary also took stock of the achievements made by various sports disciplines, the calendar of forthcoming sporting events and the preparations underway for participation in these competitions. He sought details about the present sporting landscape in Jammu and Kashmir and the initiatives being undertaken to identify, nurture and motivate emerging talent at different levels.

Emphasising that no effort should be spared in ensuring wider youth engagement through sports, Dr. Yadav directed the concerned organisations to provide athletes with quality coaching, adequate practice facilities and a supportive sporting environment. He assured the officers that his office would extend all necessary support in facilitating timely consideration and approval of genuine proposals, provided these are backed by proactive planning, institutional commitment and demonstrable progress on the ground.

At Khel Gaon, Nagrota, the Chief Secretary was taken around the sports complex by Director General, Youth Services and Sports, Anuradha Gupta, who presented a comprehensive overview of its layout, existing infrastructure, ongoing development works and proposed facilities envisaged to transform it into a full-fledged sports hub for the region.

The Chief Secretary inspected the construction site of the 300-bedded Youth Hostel, athletics facilities and cycling track. He also inspected the Football Turf and visited the Indoor Stadium, where he reviewed the training facilities established for Badminton, Shooting, Wushu, Fencing and other disciplines. Taking note of the available space within the complex, he called for exploring the possibility of establishing a dedicated Gymnasium to further strengthen fitness and conditioning facilities for sportspersons.

Earlier, at M.A. Stadium, the Chief Secretary undertook a comprehensive inspection of the entire sports complex to assess the infrastructure and facilities developed by the J&K Sports Council for athletes. He visited the main stadium and various Khelo India Centres established for different sporting disciplines.

Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Tazayun Mukhtar, briefed him on the overall functioning of the complex and the training and practice sessions being conducted across its various centres. These included facilities for Yoga, Gymnastics, Fencing, Taekwondo, Judo, Wushu, Kabaddi, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Roller Skating and other sporting disciplines.

Culminating his visits the Chief Secretary underscored the focus on strengthening sports infrastructure, improving coaching and training standards and expanding opportunities for youth participation, with the objective of positioning Jammu and Kashmir as a vibrant centre of sporting excellence in the country.