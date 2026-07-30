CS assesses progress of RIDF projects worth over Rs 4,300 cr

* Launches QR Code based Anganwadi Centres

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 29: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) constituted for reviewing the implementation of NABARD projects being executed under various tranches of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

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The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works (R&B); Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Director General, Resources; Chief General Manager, NABARD; and senior officers from Health, Jal Shakti and other concerned departments.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the concerned departments to maintain a ready shelf of projects complete in all respects, including Administrative Approval and Technical Sanction, so that the same can be submitted to NABARD immediately upon the opening of a new RIDF tranche or receipt of sanction, thereby ensuring timely appraisal, approval and commencement of works without any avoidable delay.

He further instructed the departments to closely monitor the physical and financial progress of each project, conduct periodic field inspections, strengthen inter-departmental coordination and ensure compliance with NABARD guidelines. The executing agencies were also advised to maintain the highest standards of quality, transparency and accountability during project implementation.

On this occasion the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Shailendra Kumar underscored the need for regular monitoring at all administrative levels so that the benefits of RIDF investments reach efficiently to the intended beneficiaries. He suggested constitution of District level monitoring Committees under the respective Deputy Commissioners for time-bound implementation of such projects here.

A detailed presentation was made by CGM, NABARD informing the Committee that 908 projects sanctioned under RIDF Tranches XXVIII to XXXI involve a cumulative loan assistance of Rs 4,303.08 crore, against which an amount of Rs 2,301.48 crore has been disbursed so far. Additionally out of the total sanctioned projects, 157 projects have been completed, while 751 projects are presently under execution.

The Committee also reviewed the department-wise implementation status of RIDF projects. It was informed that the Public Works Department (PWD) accounts for the largest share with 660 projects involving a total loan assistance of Rs 2,987.25 crore, followed by the Jal Shakti Department with 36 projects worth Rs 491.93 crore, the Agriculture Production Department (APD) with 110 projects involving Rs 414.27 crore, the Horticulture Department with 19 projects worth Rs 104.52 crore, the Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries Department with 63 projects amounting to Rs 190.14 crore, and H&ME with 20 projects involving Rs 114.97 crore.

Overall, 908 projects with a cumulative loan assistance of Rs 4,303.08 crore have been sanctioned under RIDF Tranches XXVIII to XXXI, against which Rs 2,301.48 crore has been disbursed. A total of 157 projects have been completed, while 751 projects are under execution, with 193 Scheme Monitoring Proformas (SMPs) currently under monitoring.

Meanwhile, in a significant step towards strengthening transparency, digital governance and quality service delivery under Mission POSHAN, the Chief Secretary launched the QR Code-based Anganwadi Centre (AWC) initiative in Jammu and Kashmir.

The initiative marks a major milestone in leveraging digital technology to make Anganwadi Centres more accessible, transparent and accountable while empowering citizens with real-time information about services being delivered at the grassroots level.

The launch was held during a review meeting convened by the Chief Secretary to assess the progress achieved by the Social Welfare Department in the implementation of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) across the Union Territory.

The meeting besides Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Planning; Commissioner Secretary, Education; Secretary, RDD; MD, Mission Poshan; Representatives from BISAG-N and other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary congratulated the Social Welfare Department for embracing digital innovations aimed at improving governance and enhancing public service delivery. He observed that technology should become an effective instrument for improving the quality of services at the grassroots level and ensuring greater citizen engagement.

The Commissioner Secretary, SWD, Sarmad Hafeez while speaking on this occasion revealed that the QR Code initiative has been developed by the Department in collaboration with BISAG and the Information Technology Department. He added that every Anganwadi Centre in the Union Territory has been assigned a unique QR Code, enabling citizens to instantly access comprehensive information regarding the respective Anganwadi Centre.

The platform hosts details relating to Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, beneficiaries, supplementary nutrition, services being delivered, infrastructure available, government schemes, events organised and other important information, thereby promoting greater transparency, accountability and public participation.