CS Administers Oath To Manoj Gupta As Member, J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority

SRINAGAR, Jul 8: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today administered oath of office to Manoj Gupta as Member, Jammu & Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority (JKWRA) at a ceremony held here.

The oath of office was administered in the presence of the Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, senior officers of the Jal Shakti Department and other dignitaries.

The appointment of Gupta as Member of the J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority marks another significant step towards further strengthening the institutional framework for water resources governance in the Union Territory.

Advertisement

The Authority is entrusted with promoting transparent, equitable and sustainable management of water resources through effective regulation, policy guidance and scientific planning.